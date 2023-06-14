Ajab Gajab News: टायर और खंभे पर क्यों पेशाब करते हैं कुत्ते? 99% लोगों को नहीं पता जवाब
Dog Pee Reason: आपने अक्सर देखा होगा कि गली के कुत्ते टायर या खंभे पर पेशाब कर देते हैं. क्या आपने कभी सोचा है, आखिर कुत्तों को इन्हीं दो चीजों पर पेशाब करना क्यों भाता है? आइए अब इस सवाल का जवाब भी जान लेते हैं.

Jun 14, 2023

Amazing Fact About Dogs: कुत्तों को पसंद करने वालों की तादाद दुनिया में बहुत ज्यादा है. कई लोग गर्व से खुद को डॉग लवर्स कहते हैं लेकिन जब उनसे यह सवाल किया जाता है कि कुत्ते क्यों खंभे और गाड़ियों के टायर पर पेशाब करते हैं तो उन्हें इस सवाल का जवाब नहीं पता होता है लेकिन आज हम आपको इसका जवाब देंगे. दुनिया भर में ऐसे कई डॉग एक्सपर्ट्स हैं जिन्होंने कुत्तों के बिहेवियर पर काफी स्टडी की है. डॉग एक्सपर्ट्स इसकी तीन वजहें बताते हैं. इन्हीं 3 कारणों के बारे में हम आपको बताएंगे.

