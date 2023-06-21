Packed Milk: पैक्ड मिल्क आखिर क्यों लंबे समय तक ताजा रहता है, कारण जानिए..सोच में पड़ जाएंगे
Packed Milk: पैक्ड मिल्क आखिर क्यों लंबे समय तक ताजा रहता है, कारण जानिए..सोच में पड़ जाएंगे

Fresh Milk: पैक किया हुआ दूध वैसे तो खूब उपयोग में लाया जाता है लेकिन इसे लंबे समय तक ताजा बनाए रखने के लिए प्रोसेस्ड और ठीक से पैकेजिंग किया जाता है. यह कई तरीकों के चलते ताजगी बनाए रखता है. अगर आप नहीं जानते हैं तो जान लीजिए.

Packed Milk: पैक्ड मिल्क आखिर क्यों लंबे समय तक ताजा रहता है, कारण जानिए..सोच में पड़ जाएंगे

Ultra High Temperature Milk: दूध को एक बेहद संतुलित आहार माना जाता है. वैसे तो आमतौर पर गाय और भैंस का दूध लोग खूब लेते हैं लेकिन अब शहरों में पैक किया हुआ दूध खूब यूज होता है. लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं कि लंबे समय तक पैक होने के बावजूद भी दूध हमेशा क्यों फ्रेश रहता है. आखिर इसके लिए कौन सा तरीका अपनाया जाता है. आइए इस बारे में जान लेते हैं क्योंकि कभी-कभी ना आप भी इस तरह के दूध का उपयोग करते होंगे. 

