आधार-पासपोर्ट की फोटो में क्यों नहीं मुस्कुराते हैं लोग? चौंकाने वाला है कारण..जान लीजिए
आधार-पासपोर्ट की फोटो में क्यों नहीं मुस्कुराते हैं लोग? चौंकाने वाला है कारण..जान लीजिए

मशीन द्वारा स्कैन करते समय गंभीर यानी असल मुद्रा में चेहरे की तस्वीर सबसे सही तस्वीर मानी जाती है. अगर लोगों को स्माइल या हंसने की छूट दे दी जाए तो लोग इन तस्वीरों में भी प्रयोग करते नजर आ जाएंगे.

Written By  Gaurav Pandey|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 09:25 PM IST

Aadhaar Passport Photo: भारत में आधार और पासपोर्ट दो बहुत ही महत्वपूर्ण परिचय पत्र माने जाते हैं. पासपोर्ट वैसे तो अंतरराष्ट्रीय यात्राओं के लिए एक प्रमुख दस्तावेज होता है. लेकिन वह कई अन्य जगहों पर भी मानक परिचय पत्र का काम करता है. वहीं आधार कार्ड भारतीय नागरिकों का एक अन्य महत्वपूर्ण परिचय पत्र बन गया है. पिछले कुछ सालों से आधार कार्ड की महत्ता सबसे अधिक मानी गई है. लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं कि इन दोनों परिचय पत्रों में लोगों की तस्वीरें इतनी सीरियस क्यों होती हैं.

