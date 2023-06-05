Indian Railway: देश का ऐसा स्टेशन जहां 42 सालों तक नहीं रुकी ट्रेन, कारण ऐसा..आप भी कांप उठेंगे!
Begunkodar Station: हालत ये हो गई कि इस रेलवे स्टेशन के बंद होने का अजीबोगरीब कारण रेलवे के रिकॉर्ड में भी दर्ज हो गया. लोगों के अंदर यह कारण इतना घर कर चुका था कि वो इस स्टेशन पर आने से कतराने लगे. फिर धीरे-धीरे यहां लोगों का आना-जाना बंद हो गया. कर्मचारी भी डर के मारे भाग गए.

Haunted Railway Station: हाल ही में ओडिशा के बालासोर में हुए दर्दनाक रेल हादसे ने पूरे देश को झकझोर दिया. रेल हादसे हमेशा से ही काफी दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण रहे हैं. इसी कड़ी में आइए आपको एक ऐसे हादसे के बारे में बताते हैं जिसकी वजह से भारत के एक रेलवे स्टेशन पर 42 सालों तक कोई ट्रेन नहीं रुकी. यह रेलवे स्टेशन 1960 में खुला था लेकिन कुछ समय बाद यहां कथित तौर पर भूतों को देखने के बाद यहां के कर्मचारी भाग गए थे और यह सूनसान हो गया था. लेकिन 2009 में तत्कालीन रेलमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने दोबारा इस स्टेशन को खुलवाया था.

