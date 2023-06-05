Yemen Village: दुनिया का एकमात्र गांव..जहां आज तक बारिश नहीं हुई, कारण सुनेंगे तो चौंक जाएंगे!
Yemen Village: दुनिया का एकमात्र गांव..जहां आज तक बारिश नहीं हुई, कारण सुनेंगे तो चौंक जाएंगे!

Rain In Village: हैरानी की बात यह भी है कि यह दुनिया के सबसे सुंदर गांवों में से एक है. इस गांव को बहुत ही खूबसूरती के साथ बसाया गया है. यहां पर्यटक आए दिन आते रहते हैं और आसपास के वातावरण का पूरा लुत्फ उठाते हैं.

Written By  Gaurav Pandey|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 10:48 PM IST

Yemen Village: दुनिया का एकमात्र गांव..जहां आज तक बारिश नहीं हुई, कारण सुनेंगे तो चौंक जाएंगे!

Al Hutaib Village: दुनिया में कुछ स्थान ऐसे हैं जहां बहुत कम बारिश होती है. इसके साथ ही बहुत सारे ऐसे स्थान भी हैं जहां लगातार बारिश होती रहती है. भारत के मेघालय राज्य में तो सबसे ज्यादा बारिश रिकॉर्ड की जाती है. लेकिन दुनिया में एक ऐसी जगह भी है जहां पर आज तक कभी बारिश ही नहीं हुई है. सोचिए वह गांव कैसा होगा, जहां कभी बारिश ही नहीं हुई है. आइए इस गांव के बारे में जानते हैं और यह भी जानते हैं कि आखिर में वहां बारिश क्यों नहीं होती है.

