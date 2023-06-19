US-China Ties: पीएम मोदी के US दौरे से पहले अमेरिकी विदेश मंत्री से मिले जिनपिंग, दिया ये बड़ा बयान
topStories1hindi1744824
Hindi Newsपाकिस्तान-चीन

US-China Ties: पीएम मोदी के US दौरे से पहले अमेरिकी विदेश मंत्री से मिले जिनपिंग, दिया ये बड़ा बयान

America-China War: शी ने आगे कहा, चीन अमेरिकी हितों का सम्मान करता है और अमेरिका को चुनौती नहीं देगा और कभी अमेरिका की जगह भी नहीं लेगा. इसके साथ अमेरिका को चीन का सम्मान करना और चीन के हितों पर नुकसान नहीं पहुंचाना चाहिए.

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 07:13 PM IST

Trending Photos

US-China Ties: पीएम मोदी के US दौरे से पहले अमेरिकी विदेश मंत्री से मिले जिनपिंग, दिया ये बड़ा बयान

China-US Dispute: पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी 20 जून को न्यूयॉर्क पहुंच जाएंगे. अपने अमेरिकी दौरे पर वह न सिर्फ राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन से मुलाकात करेंगे बल्कि भारतीय समुदाय के लोगों से भी मुखातिब होंगे. लेकिन इस वक्त अमेरिका के विदेश मंत्री एंटनी ब्लिंकन चीन के दौरे पर हैं.  उन्होंने सोमवार दोपहर चीनी राष्ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग से बीजिंग में मुलाकात की. इस दौरान शी ने इस बात पर जोर दिया कि दुनिया को स्थिर चीन अमेरिका संबंधों की जरूरत है. यह मानव भविष्य से जुड़ा है कि क्या चीन और अमेरिका सही ढंग से सह अस्तित्व करेंगे या नहीं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Entertainment Live Update
Entertainment News​ Live Update: 'आदिपुरुष' पर हर तरफ मचा बवाल, मुंबई में करण देओल का हुआ शानदार रिसेप्शन, बॉलीवुड-टीवी जगत की पल-पल अपडेट
Pakistan
Pakistan में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, बस पलटने से 13 लोगों की मौत; 25 घायल
Ram Charan
Ram Charan Baby: महिला कारपेंटर्स ने बच्चे के लिए बनाया खास ‘पालना’, तस्वीर की शेयर
Nia Sharma
बस नाम के कपड़े पहन सड़क पर खूब नाची ये मशहूर एक्ट्रेस, भूल बैठीं सब लाज-शर्म!
sunny deol
Karan Deol की शादी से पहली तस्वीरें आई सामने, लाल जोड़े में खूब जचीं दुल्हनिया!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
zodiac signs
अगर इन दो राशि के कपल्स में है बेहद प्यार, तो संभल जाएं, आपकी कभी नहीं बनेगी!
Sanjeeta Bhattacharya
म्यूजिक कंसर्ट में थी सिंगर-एक्ट्रेस; तब आया कॉल, SRK के साथ फिल्म में करेंगी डेब्यू
Prabhas
सिर्फ नाम के 'बाहुबली' हैं Prabhas, 6 साल से एक हिट को तरस रहे एक्टर
K
WATCH: सुनक ने जेलेंस्की को खिलाई अपनी मां के हाथों की बनी हुई बर्फी
aamir khan
Aamir Khan with Faisal Khan: भाईयों में दूर हुए गिले शिकवे, आमिर के गले मिले फैसल