पाकिस्तान मौसम विभाग का दावा - 'बिपरजॉय चक्रवात ने बदला रास्ता, देश में दस्तक देने का अनुमान नहीं'
Biparjoy Cyclone: पाकिस्तान मौसम विज्ञान विभाग (पीएमडी) विशेषज्ञों ने कहा कि चक्रवात ‘बिपोरजॉय’ के पाकिस्तानी तटीय क्षेत्र में दस्तक देने का अनुमान नहीं है, लेकिन यह मकरान तट को छू सकता है.

Jun 11, 2023

Biparjoy Cyclone News: पाकिस्तान की मौसम विज्ञान एजेंसी ने कहा है कि अरब सागर में बने चक्रवात ‘बिपरजॉय’ के देश में दस्तक देने का अनुमान नहीं है, लेकिन सिंध और बलूचिस्तान में तटीय क्षेत्रों में अधिकारियों को सार्वजनिक सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित करने के लिए सतर्क रहने की सलाह दी गई है. वहीं देश के पश्चिमोत्तर इलाके में शनिवार को हुई भारी बारिश के कारण कम से कम 20 लोगों की मौत हो गई और कई अन्य घायल हो गए.

