China की इस चाल से सहमा America, खेती के लिए दूसरे देशों में क्यों जमीन खरीद रहा 'ड्रैगेन'

America China tension: चीन मौजूदा समय में एक 'महाशक्ति' बनकर उभरा है जिसकी वजह से अमेरिका की टेंशन बढ़ गई है लेकिन चीन ने एक ऐसा खेल किया जिसे अमेरिका भी बहुत देर में समझ पाया है.

Jun 07, 2023

America China Relation: भारत का पड़ोसी मुल्क चीन (China Policy) अक्सर अपने विस्तारवादी नीति (Expansionist Policy) की वजह से दुनिया के अन्य देशों के निशाने पर रहता है. आपको बता दें कि चीन ने दुनिया के अलग-अलग देशों में खेती के लिए काफी जमीनें खरीद रखी हैं. जमीन लीज पर देने वाले देशों में अमेरिका भी शामिल है. आपको जानकर हैरानी होगी कि अमेरिका (America) में कई देशों ने खेती के लिए जमीनें खरीद रखी हैं. अमेरिका में जमीन खरीदने के मामले में चीन 18वें नंबर पर आता है. अमेरिका ही नहीं बल्कि चीन ने कई गरीब अफ्रीकी देशों में भी खेती के लिए जमीन खरीद रखी हैं.

