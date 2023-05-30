इमरान ने फिर शहबाज सरकार पर लगाया बड़ा आरोप, कानून-अर्थव्यवस्था पर कह दी ये बात
topStories1hindi1716797
Hindi Newsपाकिस्तान-चीन

इमरान ने फिर शहबाज सरकार पर लगाया बड़ा आरोप, कानून-अर्थव्यवस्था पर कह दी ये बात

Pakistan News: पाकिस्तान के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान ने सोमवार को पीएमएल-एन के नेतृत्व वाली गठबंधन सरकार पर शक्तिशाली प्रतिष्ठान की निगरानी में कानून के शासन को खत्म करने और अर्थव्यवस्था को तबाह करने का आरोप लगाया.

Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 12:19 AM IST

Trending Photos

इमरान ने फिर शहबाज सरकार पर लगाया बड़ा आरोप, कानून-अर्थव्यवस्था पर कह दी ये बात

Pakistan News: पाकिस्तान के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान ने सोमवार को पीएमएल-एन के नेतृत्व वाली गठबंधन सरकार पर शक्तिशाली प्रतिष्ठान की निगरानी में कानून के शासन को खत्म करने और अर्थव्यवस्था को तबाह करने का आरोप लगाया.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Ram Charan
Ram Charan ने शेयर की The India House की पहली झलक, ये साउथ स्टार निभा रहा लीड रोल
Hepa Filter
Air Purifier में Hepa Filter क्यों है जरूरी? नहीं जानते तो यहां मिलेगा जवाब
Akshay Kumar
माथे पर चंदन, गले में माला पहन अक्षय कुमार पहुंचे जागेश्वर-बद्रीनाथ धाम!
Pension Scheme
Pension पर आया अहम अपडेट, मोदी सरकार से की गई अहम मांग, आगे क्या होगा?
Nora Fatehi
Nora ने पहन लिया कुछ ऐसा चलना हुआ मुश्किल, पहनावे और चाल दोनों का उड़ा मजाक!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Vastu Tips For Plants
घर में लगा लें मां लक्ष्मी का प्रिय पौधा, घर में होगा सुख-शांति और समृद्धि का वास
Partner
पार्टनर आपसे छिपकर करने लगा है काम? स्ट्रॉन्ग रिश्ते के लिए अपनाएं ये 3 बातें
sexual relation
क्या आप भी शारीरिक संबंध बनाने के बाद हो जाते हैं भावुक? जानें क्यों होता है ऐसा...
Monalisa
ट्रांसपेरेंट साड़ी पहन इस भोजपुरी हसीना ने दिए ऐसे किलर पोज, बेचैन हुए फैंस
The Kapil Sharma Show
TKSS: बेटी और नातिन के साथ शो में पहुंचे Kabir Bedi, कपिल की ऐसे कर दी बोलती बंद