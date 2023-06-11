Bilawal Bhutto Attack Imran Khan: बिलावल ने रख दिया इमरान खान की दुखती नस पर पैर- अब सेना उनका...
topStories1hindi1733672
Hindi Newsपाकिस्तान-चीन

Bilawal Bhutto Attack Imran Khan: बिलावल ने रख दिया इमरान खान की दुखती नस पर पैर- अब सेना उनका...

Pakistan News: विदेश मंत्री ने कहा कि 2018 में इमरान खान की सत्ता में इजाफा क्यों हुआ, हर कोई जानता है. उन्हें पाकिस्तानी सेना के कुछ पूर्व अधिकारियों के सहयोग से एक धांधली चुनाव के जरिए सत्ता में लाया गया था.

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 05:38 PM IST

Trending Photos

Bilawal Bhutto Attack Imran Khan: बिलावल ने रख दिया इमरान खान की दुखती नस पर पैर- अब सेना उनका...

Pakistan Army Vs Imran Khan: पाकिस्तान में मची सियासी उथल-पुथल किसी से छिपी नहीं है. पूर्व पीएम इमरान खान की मुश्किलें थमने का नाम नहीं ले रही हैं. इस बीच देश के विदेश मंत्री बिलावल भुट्टो जरदारी ने उन पर तंज कसा है. बिलावल ने कहा, इमरान राजनीति में सेना के दखल के खिलाफ नहीं हैं, बल्कि वह केवल इसलिए परेशान हैं क्योंकि वह अब सेना उनका समर्थन नहीं कर रही है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Donald Trump
‘पेंटागन की हमले की योजना, सीक्रेट नक्शे किए साझा’- ट्रंप पर 37 मामलों में लगे आरोप
Cooler
बर्फ जैसा ठंडा हो जाएगा आपका घर, पुराना जंग लगा हुआ कूलर करेगा जोरदार काम
Animal
11 August को फिर वही होगा जो नहीं होना चाहिए, इसमें है Bollywood का नुकसान
IMAX Screens
Adipurush को लग गया तगड़ा झटका, इन प्रीमियम थियेटरों में नहीं हो पाएगी रिलीज
lifestyle
चींटियों ने घर के कोने-कोने में जमा लिया है कब्जा? आजमाएं ये आसान घरेलू उपाय
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Pakistan Economic Crisis
‘पाकिस्तान नहीं होगा डिफॉल्ट, हमारे पास प्लान बी तैयार’ – वित्त मंत्री का दावा
cheating partner
आखिर शादी के बाद लोग क्यों अपने पार्टनर को देते हैं धोखा, जानें इसके बारे में..
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha ने प्रोड्यूसरों के सामने रख दी शर्त, स्क्रिप्ट तो पढ़ूंगी लेकिन पहले...
Big discovery under the railway track in Poland
पौलेंड: रेलवे ट्रैक के नीचे हुई बड़ी खोज, क्या मिल गया हिटलर के चोरी के खजाने का
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट