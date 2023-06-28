Mini India: चीन के इस गढ़ में ‘नई दिल्ली भवन’ का उद्घाटन, ताकता रह गया पाकिस्तान; दुनिया ने देखी भारत की ताकत
Mini India: चीन के इस गढ़ में ‘नई दिल्ली भवन’ का उद्घाटन, ताकता रह गया पाकिस्तान; दुनिया ने देखी भारत की ताकत

China News:  भारत ने चार जुलाई से डिजिटल माध्यम से शुरू होने जा रहे एससीओ सम्मेलन से पहले आधिकारिक रूप से ‘नयी दिल्ली हॉल’ का उद्घाटन किया है.  इस तरह भारत ने पाकिस्तान को उसके हर मौसम के साथी के घर में पिछाड़ दिया है.

Written By  Shwetank Ratnamber|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 02:25 PM IST

Mini India in China: विदेश मंत्री एस. जयशंकर (S Jaishankar) ने बीजिंग स्थित एससीओ सचिवालय में ‘नयी दिल्ली भवन’ का उद्घाटन किया और इसे 'मिनी इंडिया' करार देते हुए कहा कि इससे देश की संस्कृति की बेहतर समझ विकसित होगी. भारत की अध्यक्षता में अगले महीने होने वाले एससीओ सम्मेलन से पहले जयशंकर ने इस भवन का उद्घाटन किया है. शंघाई सहयोग संगठन (SCO) में चीन, रूस, कजाखस्तान, किर्गिस्तान, ताजिकिस्तान, उज्बेकिस्तान, भारत और पाकिस्तान शामिल हैं. इसका सचिवालय बीजिंग में स्थित है.

