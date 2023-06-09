PAK एक्ट्रेस ने कहा, 'इंशाअल्लाह हिंदुस्तान जल्द बनेगा इस्लामिक रिपब्लिक..', लोगों ने जमकर लगाई फटकार
topStories1hindi1731056
Hindi Newsपाकिस्तान-चीन

PAK एक्ट्रेस ने कहा, 'इंशाअल्लाह हिंदुस्तान जल्द बनेगा इस्लामिक रिपब्लिक..', लोगों ने जमकर लगाई फटकार

Pakistani Actress Sahar Shinwari: सहर शिनवारी ने  वह पहले भी भारत विरोधी टिप्पणियां करती रही हैं. हालांकि हर बार उन्हें भारतीय यूजर्स द्वारा करारा जवाब भी दिया जाता रहा है.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 02:50 PM IST

Trending Photos

PAK एक्ट्रेस ने कहा, 'इंशाअल्लाह हिंदुस्तान जल्द बनेगा इस्लामिक रिपब्लिक..', लोगों ने जमकर लगाई फटकार

Pakistan News: पाकिस्तान एक्ट्रेस सहर शिनवारी ने ट्वीट कर कहा, 'इंशाअल्ला​ह, हिंदुस्तान जल्द इस्लामिक रिपब्लिक बनेगा.'  यह पहली बार नहीं है जब शिनवारी ने भारत के खिलाफ ट्विटर पर टिप्पणी की है. वह पहले भी ऐसी टिप्पणियां करती रही हैं. हालांकि हर बार उन्हें भारतीय यूजर्स द्वारा करारा जवाब भी दिया जाता रहा है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' के बाद आ रही है एक और रामायण, रणबीर बनेंगे राम और सीता बनेंगी आलिया भट्ट
veda ambani
Akash Ambani Daughter Name: नन्ही राजकुमारी का रखा बेहद ही खूबसूरत नाम
Kajol
Kajol की सोशल मीडिया से दूरी की वजह हुई रिवील, तो लोगों ने कहा – ‘चूना लगा दिया’
Best Selling SUV
Nexon, Brezza सब फेल! इस अकेली SUV ने सबको रुला डाला, बनी बेस्ट सेलिंग
haridwar news
हरिद्वार जाने वाले ध्यान दें! छोटे कपड़ों में अब मंदिरों में नहीं मिलेगी एंट्री
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff Mother Cheated: टाइगर की मम्मी के साथ चीटिंग, 58 लाख रूपए की धोखाधड़ी
hanuman ji
रावण की बेटी, जिसे हुआ हनुमानजी से प्रेम; और फिर...
TC Final 2023
भारत को WTC फाइनल में मिलेगी हार, इस दिग्गज ने बयान से मचाई सनसनी!
PM Kisan yoajna
पीएम मोदी का किसानों को शानदार तोहफा, खाते में आएंगे 15 लाख रुपये, कैसे करें अप्लाई
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट