Pakistan: जिन्ना हाउस में तोड़फोड़ का मामला, सेना का बड़ा एक्शन, लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल को किया बर्खास्त

 Pakistan Army: पाकिस्तानी सेना ने लाहौर कोर के पूर्व कमांडर लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल सलमान फैयाज गनी को बर्खास्त कर दिया है. इनके खिलाफ प्रदशर्नकारियों को जिन्ना हाउस में घुसने की इजाजत देने से जुड़ी जांच चल रही थी.

Jun 27, 2023

Pakistan News: पाकिस्तान सेना ने नौ मई को पूर्व पीएम इमरान खान की गिरफ्तारी के बाद हुए हिंसक विरोध प्रदर्शन के दौरान सैन्य प्रतिष्ठानों की सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित करने में असफल रहने वाले अफसरों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई कर रही है. प्रदर्शनकारियों ने लाहौर कोर कमांडर ऑफिस जिसे जिन्ना हाउस के नाम से भी जाना जाता है, को भी निशाना बनाया था. सेना ने अब लाहौर कोर के पूर्व कमांडर लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल सलमान फैयाज गनी को बर्खास्त कर दिया है. इनके खिलाफ प्रदशर्नकारियों को जिन्ना हाउस में घुसने की इजाजत देने से जुड़ी जांच चल रही थी.

