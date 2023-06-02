Pakistan News: पाकिस्तान में छिपे भारत विरोधी आतंकियों का आखिर कौन कर रहा है सफाया? दाउद इब्राहिम से लेकर हाफिद सईद तक में खौफ
Pakistan Latest Updates: अपनी आतंकी वारदातों से भारत में कई बेगुनाहों की जान लेने वाले पाकिस्तान परस्त आतंकी इन दिनों खुद डर के साये में जी रहे हैं. पाकिस्तान में छिपे इन आतंकियों की एक के बाद एक हत्याएं होती जा रही हैं. आखिर इनका सफाया कौन कर रहा है. 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 12:02 AM IST

Who is Behind the killing of Terrorists Hiding in Pakistan: पाकिस्तान में बैठ कर भारत के खिलाफ साजिशों में शामिल आतंकियों में इन दिनों खौफ पसरा हुआ है. भारतीय सुरक्षा बलों से अपनी जान बचाकर पाकिस्तान में जा छुपे आतंकियों में डर है कि अगर वो अपने घर से बाहर निकलेगें तो उनकी जान चली जाएगी. इसी डर की वजह से दाऊद इब्राहिम से लेकर हाफिज सईद तक ने अपने आप को अंडरग्राउंड कर लिया है. ऐसे में सबसे बड़ा सवाल ये उठ रहा है कि आखिर वो कौन है, जो देश के दुश्मनों को पाकिस्तान में निपटा रहा है?

