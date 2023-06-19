रोटी को मोहताज पाकिस्तान के प्लान बी का खुलासा! IMF से नहीं मिली मदद तो ये होगा आखिरी विकल्प
topStories1hindi1743741
Hindi Newsपाकिस्तान-चीन

रोटी को मोहताज पाकिस्तान के प्लान बी का खुलासा! IMF से नहीं मिली मदद तो ये होगा आखिरी विकल्प

Pakistan Economic Crisis: पाकिस्तान के वित्त मंत्री इशाक डार (Ishaq Dar) ने हाल ही में कहा था कि अगर अंतरराष्ट्रीय मुद्रा कोष (IMF) लोन जारी नहीं करता है तो उनकी सरकार 'प्लान बी' पर काम कर रही है.

Written By  Sumit Rai|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 07:28 AM IST

Trending Photos

रोटी को मोहताज पाकिस्तान के प्लान बी का खुलासा! IMF से नहीं मिली मदद तो ये होगा आखिरी विकल्प

Pakistan Plan B for Economic Crisis: पाकिस्तान में हालात लगातार खराब होते जा रहे हैं और वह डिफॉल्ट होने की कगार पर खड़ा है. इस बीच पाकिस्तानी वित्त मंत्री इशाक डार (Ishaq Dar) ने हाल ही में बताया था कि अगर अंतरराष्ट्रीय मुद्रा कोष (IMF) लोन जारी नहीं करता है तो उनकी सरकार 'प्लान बी' पर काम कर रही है. लेकिन, पाकिस्तान सरकार का प्लान बी क्या है, उन्होंने इसकी जानकारी नहीं दी थी. हालांकि, अब पाकिस्तान सरकार के प्लान बी (Pakistan Plan B) का खुलासा हुआ है और पता चला है कि आर्थिक संकट (Pakistan Economic Crisis) से निपटने के लिए सरकार क्या कदम उठा रही है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Pakistan
Pakistan में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, बस पलटने से 13 लोगों की मौत; 25 घायल
Ram Charan
Ram Charan Baby: महिला कारपेंटर्स ने बच्चे के लिए बनाया खास ‘पालना’, तस्वीर की शेयर
Nia Sharma
बस नाम के कपड़े पहन सड़क पर खूब नाची ये मशहूर एक्ट्रेस, भूल बैठीं सब लाज-शर्म!
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: इस कंटेस्टेंट की फैमिली ने सलमान खान को कहा- 'बिहार के जीजाजी'
breakup
कपल हमेशा ध्यान रखें ये जरूरी बातें, वरना रिश्ता टूटने की नौबत आ सकती है!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: फिर पोपटलाल की शादी ना होने से गुस्से में दर्शक, मेकर्स को देनी पड़ी सफाई
sunny deol
Karan Deol की शादी से पहली तस्वीरें आई सामने, लाल जोड़े में खूब जचीं दुल्हनिया!
zodiac signs
अगर इन दो राशि के कपल्स में है बेहद प्यार, तो संभल जाएं, आपकी कभी नहीं बनेगी!
Sanjeeta Bhattacharya
म्यूजिक कंसर्ट में थी सिंगर-एक्ट्रेस; तब आया कॉल, SRK के साथ फिल्म में करेंगी डेब्यू
Salman Khan
Bigg Boss OTT 2: पहले ही एपिसोड में क्यों गुस्साए Salman Khan, बोले- बात जब खत्म..