Xi-Jinping Terrified: पुतिन का हाल देखकर थर-थर कांप रहे शी जिनपिंग? सता रहा तख्तापलट का डर! लिया ये फैसला
China Xi Jinping: रूस (Russia) में पुतिन (Vladimir Putin) के तख्लापलट की साजिश ने चीनी राष्ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग (Xi Jinping) के कान खड़े कर दिए है. एक रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक शी कि चिंता बढ़ गई है. इसलिए लंबे समय से बीजिंग की गद्दी पर राज कर रहे शी ने सत्ता बचाने के लिए ये बड़ा फैसला किया है.

Xi Jinping terrified wagner style coup: रूस के राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन के तख्तापलट की साजिश नाकाम होने के बाद मास्को प्रशासन ने देश में ‘गृहयुद्ध रोकने’ के लिए रूसी सेना और कानून लागू करने वाली सभी एजेंसियों की सराहना की है. वहीं दूसरी ओर बेलारूस के राष्ट्रपति अलेक्जेंडर लुकाशेंको ने पुष्टि की है कि वैग्नर ग्रुप के प्रमुख रूस में विफल विद्रोह के बाद बेलारूस पहुंच गए हैं. लेकिन पिछले कुछ दिन से रूस में जो कुछ चल रहा है उसने भारत के पड़ोसी चीन के राष्ट्रपति के मन में तख्तापलट का डर घर कर गया है.

