Pakistan News: पाकिस्तान चुनाव को लेकर नवाज शरीफ की बेटी ने कही ऐसी बात, हर कोई रह गया दंग
Maryam Nawaz Sharif: मरयम का यह बयान ऐसे वक्त पर आया है, जब उनके पिता और पीएमएल-एन प्रमुख नवाज शरीफ लंदन से लौट सकते हैं. उनके पार्टी के चुनाव अभियान की अगुआई करने की बात भी सामने आ रही है.

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 05:44 PM IST

Pakistan General Election: आर्थिक मुश्किलों के अलावा पाकिस्तान का सियासी संकट भी किसी से छिपा नहीं है. एक तरफ जहां सेना बनाम इमरान खान चल रहा है तो दूसरी ओर सत्ताधारी पार्टियों का गठबंधन भी पूर्व पीएम पर हमलावर है. पाकिस्तान में इसी साल आम चुनाव होने हैं. लेकिन उससे पहले सत्ताधारी मुस्लिम लीग-नवाज (पीएमएल-एन) की उपाध्यक्ष मरयम नवाज ने दावा किया है कि पार्टी आगामी आम चुनाव भारी बहुमत से जीतेगी और असरदार संसदीय ताकत बनकर उभरेगी.

