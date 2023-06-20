'मुझे जेल में डाल दें..' इमरान खान का बगावती तेवर जारी, शहबाज सरकार को दे दी खुली चुनौती
topStories1hindi1745120
Hindi Newsपाकिस्तान-चीन

'मुझे जेल में डाल दें..' इमरान खान का बगावती तेवर जारी, शहबाज सरकार को दे दी खुली चुनौती

Pakistan News: पाकिस्तान के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान ने कहा है कि वह देश में कानून के शासन के लिए लड़ाई जारी रखेंगे और अगर सरकार उन्हें जेल में डाल देती है, तो भी वह न तो कोई समझौता करेंगे और न ही आत्मसमर्पण करेंगे.

Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 01:11 AM IST

Trending Photos

'मुझे जेल में डाल दें..' इमरान खान का बगावती तेवर जारी, शहबाज सरकार को दे दी खुली चुनौती

Pakistan News: पाकिस्तान के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान ने कहा है कि वह देश में कानून के शासन के लिए लड़ाई जारी रखेंगे और अगर सरकार उन्हें जेल में डाल देती है, तो भी वह न तो कोई समझौता करेंगे और न ही आत्मसमर्पण करेंगे. यूट्यूब के माध्यम से रविवार शाम राष्ट्र को संबोधित करते हुए खान ने कहा कि उनकी लड़ाई उनके देश और इसके लोगों के बेहतर भविष्य के लिए है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Entertainment Live Update
Entertainment News​ Live Update: 'आदिपुरुष' पर हर तरफ मचा बवाल, मुंबई में करण देओल का हुआ शानदार रिसेप्शन, बॉलीवुड-टीवी जगत की पल-पल अपडेट
Pakistan
Pakistan में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, बस पलटने से 13 लोगों की मौत; 25 घायल
sunny deol
Karan Deol की शादी से पहली तस्वीरें आई सामने, लाल जोड़े में खूब जचीं दुल्हनिया!
bihar police vacancy 2023
पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती का था इंतजार, कल से कीजिए आवेदन; ये रहीं पूरी डिटेल
Manisha Rani
Manisha Rani Struggle: बचपन में ही अलग हो गए थे माता-पिता, छोटी उम्र में छोड़ा घर!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
zodiac signs
अगर इन दो राशि के कपल्स में है बेहद प्यार, तो संभल जाएं, आपकी कभी नहीं बनेगी!
Sanjeeta Bhattacharya
म्यूजिक कंसर्ट में थी सिंगर-एक्ट्रेस; तब आया कॉल, SRK के साथ फिल्म में करेंगी डेब्यू
adipurush
600 करोड़ बर्बाद कर दिए, मैं बर्दाश्त नहीं कर सका...Adipurush देख भड़के सुनील लहरी
K
WATCH: सुनक ने जेलेंस्की को खिलाई अपनी मां के हाथों की बनी हुई बर्फी
Prabhas
सिर्फ नाम के 'बाहुबली' हैं Prabhas, 6 साल से एक हिट को तरस रहे एक्टर