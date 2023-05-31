AI Boyfriends: चैटबोट के संग इश्क लड़ा रही चीन की लड़कियां, हैरान कर देगी वजह
topStories1hindi1718297
Hindi Newsपाकिस्तान-चीन

AI Boyfriends: चैटबोट के संग इश्क लड़ा रही चीन की लड़कियां, हैरान कर देगी वजह

Chinese women dating with ai chatboat: एआई चैटबोट (AI Chatboat) का इस्तेमाल आज की दुनिया में सिर्फ दफ्तर के कामकाज के लिए नहीं, बल्कि इश्क लड़ाने यानी प्यार-मोहब्बत और भरोसेमंद पार्टनर या बॉयफ्रेंड के लिए भी हो रहा है. महिलाएं ऐसा क्यों कर रही है, इसकी वजह आपको हैरान कर देगी.

Written By  Shwetank Ratnamber|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 06:46 AM IST

Trending Photos

AI Boyfriends: चैटबोट के संग इश्क लड़ा रही चीन की लड़कियां, हैरान कर देगी वजह

AI chatbot boyfriends China women AI companions: एआई चैटबॉट 'गर्लफ्रेंड्स' (AI chatbot girlfriends) के साथ रिश्ते की तलाश करने वाले पुरुष ही नहीं हैं. चीन (China) में महिलाएं भी तेजी से एआई कंपेनियन यानी एआई बॉयफ्रेंड्स की ओर आकर्षित हो रही हैं. कुल मिलाकर कहा जा सकता है कि चीन में एआई चैटबोट से डेटिंग का चलन बीते कुछ महीनों में तेजी से बढ़ा है. दरअसल चीनी लड़किया AI चैटबोट के साथ ज्यादा से ज्यादा वक्त बिता रही हैं. आम हो या खास चीन की ये महिलाएं प्यार मोहब्बत के मामले में इंसानों की बजाए चैटबोट पर भरोसा कर रही हैं. चीन में ऐसा क्यों हो रहा है, इसकी कई वजहें बताई जा रही हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

jac result 2023
jac.jharkhand.gov.in, JAC Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result Live: जैक 12वीं कॉमर्स और आर्ट्स का परिणाम घोषित, ये रहे चेक करने के लिंक
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 30 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.nic.in, JAC Board 12th Result 2023 Live: झारखंड बोर्ड 12वीं आर्ट्स और कामर्स का रिजल्ट जारी, ये रहे डायरेक्ट लिंक्स
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics: इमरान खान के खिलाफ पाक सेना प्रमुख ने मौलानाओं को किया आगे
budh gochar 2023
5 राशि वालों को तगड़ा पैसा देंगे 'बुध', मिलेगा नौकरी में प्रमोशन, व्‍यापार में लाभ!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
IPL 2023
फैंस ही नहीं, जीवा धोनी भी पिता के लिए करने लगी हाथ जोड़ प्रार्थना; PHOTO वायरल
Uganda Anti Homosexuality Law
इस देश ने सबसे कठोर समलैंगिकता विरोधी कानून को दी मंजूरी, मौत की सजा तक का प्रावधान
Ayesha Singh
फेमस होते ही इस एक्ट्रेस के बढ़े भाव, टॉप एक्टर संग एक झटके में ठुकराया शो!
Solar power
टीवी, पंखा और लाइट सब चलेगा दनादन, ये छोटू डिवाइस है बड़े काम की चीज
web series
OTT पर रिलीज होते ही इन फिल्मों-वेब सीरीज ने मचाया गदर,चंद दिनों में मिले इतने व्यूज