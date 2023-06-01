‘इमरान खान को ग्लैमर की जरूरत’ – पाकिस्तान के पूर्व पीएम की चौथी पत्नी बनना चाहती है ये टिकटॉक स्टार
topStories1hindi1719929
Hindi Newsपाकिस्तान-चीन

‘इमरान खान को ग्लैमर की जरूरत’ – पाकिस्तान के पूर्व पीएम की चौथी पत्नी बनना चाहती है ये टिकटॉक स्टार

Imran Khan News: इमरान खान की मुसीबतें जल्द खत्म होती नहीं दिख रही है. वह वर्तमान में 100 से अधिक मुकदमों का सामना कर रहे हैं. ड़ी संख्या में पीटीआई कार्यकर्ताओं को गिरफ्तार किया गया है जबकि कई बड़े नेताओं ने पार्टी से इस्तीफा दे दिया है. 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 10:53 AM IST

Trending Photos

‘इमरान खान को ग्लैमर की जरूरत’ – पाकिस्तान के पूर्व पीएम की चौथी पत्नी बनना चाहती है ये टिकटॉक स्टार

Tiktok Star: पाकिस्तान के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान, जिनका राजनीतिक करियर मुश्किलों में घिर हुआ है. हालांकि इस बीच उनको एक नया प्रशंसक मिल गई है. ब्रिटेन की टिकटॉकर जिया खान इमरान खान से शादी करना चाहती हैं. वह चाहती हैं कि बुशरा बीवी से इमरान खान की चौथी शादी टूट जाए हैं ताकि वह उनसे शादी कर सके.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 31 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.jharkhand.gov.in, JAC Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result Live: जैक 12वीं कॉमर्स और आर्ट्स का परिणाम घोषित, ये रहे चेक करने के लिंक
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics: इमरान खान के खिलाफ पाक सेना प्रमुख ने मौलानाओं को किया आगे
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: कई साल बाद बेटी पलक तिवारी से मिले राजा चौधरी, एक्स-वाइफ श्वेता तिवारी के बारे में कही ये बात
Rashifal Astrology
भगवान विष्णु इन 6 राशियों पर बेहद प्रसन्न, महीने की शुरुआत पर आज बरसाएंगे धन समृद्धि
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Uganda Anti Homosexuality Law
इस देश ने सबसे कठोर समलैंगिकता विरोधी कानून को दी मंजूरी, मौत की सजा तक का प्रावधान
Solar power
टीवी, पंखा और लाइट सब चलेगा दनादन, ये छोटू डिवाइस है बड़े काम की चीज
Petrol Diesel price
महीने के आखिरी दिन पेट्रोल-डीजल पर म‍िली खुशखबरी! जान‍िए क्‍या रहा आज का ताजा रेट
Monalisa
मरून साड़ी बदन पर लपेटकर ऐसे आईं ये भोजपुरी हसीना, डीपनेक के हो रहे चर्चे!
Pakistan Airlines
पाकिस्तान की फिर हुई 'इंटरनेशनल' बेइज्जती, इस इस्लामी मुल्क ने जब्त कर लिया प्लेन