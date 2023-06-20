US Sanctions: चीन-पाकिस्तान की दोस्ती ने बढ़ाई अमेरिका की टेंशन, बाइडेन ने उठा लिया ये कड़ा कदम
topStories1hindi1745603
Hindi Newsपाकिस्तान-चीन

US Sanctions: चीन-पाकिस्तान की दोस्ती ने बढ़ाई अमेरिका की टेंशन, बाइडेन ने उठा लिया ये कड़ा कदम

China-Pakistan Friendship: चीन अपने सदाबहार दोस्त पाकिस्तान की लगातार मदद करता आया है और अब वो सुपरसोनिक व हाइपरसोनिक मिसाइल तकनीक देने की तैयारी कर रहा है, जिससे नाराज अमेरिका ने कड़ा कदम उठाया है.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 11:33 AM IST

Trending Photos

US Sanctions: चीन-पाकिस्तान की दोस्ती ने बढ़ाई अमेरिका की टेंशन, बाइडेन ने उठा लिया ये कड़ा कदम

US Action on Pakistan-China: आर्थिक संकट से गुजर रहे पाकिस्तान पर डिफॉल्ट होने का खतरा मंडरा रहा है, लेकिन वह अपनी हरकतों से बाज नहीं आ रहा है. पाकिस्तान अब चीन के साथ मिलकर अपनी सैन्य शक्ति को मजबूत कर रहा है. इसके लिए चीन अपने सदाबहार दोस्त पाकिस्तान को सुपरसोनिक और हाइपरसोनिक मिसाइल की टेक्नोलॉजी ट्रांसफर करने की तैयारी कर रहा है. अगर पाकिस्तान के पास सुपरसोनिक और हाइपरसोनिक मिसाइल की तकनीक आ जाती है तो यह भारत समेत दुनियाभर के लिए बड़ा खतरा है. इसे देखते हुए अमेरिका ने कड़ा कदम उठाया है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' पर बवाल से विक्की-सारा की फिल्म को मिल गया सहारा, रामायण के पात्रों ने तोड़ी अपनी चुप्पी
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 20 June 2023
Entertainment Live Update
Entertainment News​ Live Update: 'आदिपुरुष' पर हर तरफ मचा बवाल, मुंबई में करण देओल का हुआ शानदार रिसेप्शन, बॉलीवुड-टीवी जगत की पल-पल अपडेट
mughal harem
आराम फरमाने के अलावा मुगल हरम में होते थे ऐसे खेल, बादशाह जमकर उठाते थे लुत्फ
K
WATCH: सुनक ने जेलेंस्की को खिलाई अपनी मां के हाथों की बनी हुई बर्फी
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Prabhas
सिर्फ नाम के 'बाहुबली' हैं Prabhas, 6 साल से एक हिट को तरस रहे एक्टर
Nidhi Bhanushali
Nidhi Bhanushali: वेकेशन इन्जॉय कर रहीं TMKOC की पुरानी सोनू, बहनों संग की राफ्टिंग
horoscope today
बजरंग बली करेंगे 'मंगल', इन 5 राशियों को आज नौकरी-कारोबार में अच्छी खबर मिलने का योग
Rakhi Sawant
राखी ने की ब्रेकअप पार्टी, डिवोर्स होने की खुशी में लहंगा पहन ढोल पर जमकर किया डांस
Kapil Sharma
करीना, कृति और तब्बू के साथ इस फिल्म में दिखेंगे Kapil Sharma, शूटिंग की पूरी