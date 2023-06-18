Fathers Day 2023: बच्चों को कभी नहीं करना चाहिए अपने पिता से इस तरह की बातें, उनके स्वाभिमान का रखें ख्याल
Children Relation With Father: कई बार पिता के सख्त रवैये के चलते बच्चे उनसे अपने दिल की बात शेयर नहीं कर पाते हैं. वहीं बड़े होने पर बच्चों को इन बातों का ध्यान रखना चाहिए कि कौन सी बातें पिता से करना चाहिए और कौन सी नहीं. जिससे पिता के स्वाभिमान को ठेस न पहुंचे. 

 

Written By  Nairitya Srivastava|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 01:18 PM IST

How Children Should Talk To Father: जब एक आदमी पिता बनता है, तब उसको जिंदगी की बहुत सच्चाइयों के बारे में एहसास होता है. आज फादर्स डे मनाया जा रहा है. ऐसे में बच्चे अपने-अपने पिता को स्पेशल फील कराने के लिए तरह-तरह की चीजें करते हैं, जैसे उन्हें प्यारे मैसेज भेजना, गिफ्ट्स देना, अच्छी सी जिश बनाकर खिलाना, कहीं बाहर घुमाने ले जाना आदि. पिता को भी अपनी संतान से मिली छोटी सी खुशी से भी संतुष्टी मिल जाती है. क्योंकि हर हाल में एक पिता अपने बच्चे को सिर्फ सफल होते देखना चाहता है. ऐसे में जब बच्चे छोटे होते हैं, तब उनका पिता के साथ लगाव और बिहेवियर कुछ अलग होता है. 

