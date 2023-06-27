Guru Mantra: अपने लव अफेयर को शादी तक पहुंचाने के लिए फॉलो करें सद्गुरु की ये बातें
Guru Mantra: अपने लव अफेयर को शादी तक पहुंचाने के लिए फॉलो करें सद्गुरु की ये बातें

Sadhguru Mantra For Successful Relationship: किसी रिश्ते को सफलता तक पहुंचाने के लिए कई सारी बातों का ध्यान रखना पड़ता है, जिसे अधिकतर लोग अनभिज्ञ रह जाते हैं. ऐसे में आज हम जानेंगे सद्गुरु के कुछ टिप्स जिससे आप अपने लव अफेयर को सफल बना सकते हैं.

 

Written By  Nairitya Srivastava|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 01:18 PM IST

Guru Mantra: अपने लव अफेयर को शादी तक पहुंचाने के लिए फॉलो करें सद्गुरु की ये बातें

How To Make Love Affair Successful: आज के समय में लोगों का लव अफेयर होना आम बात हे गया है. लेकिन अधिकतर ये देखने को मिल रहा है, कि लोग अपने फायदे के लिए किसी से रिश्ता बनाने हैं, प्यार का नाटक करते हैं और फिर उन्हें धोखा देकर रफूचक्कर हो जाते हैं. इस तरह कई लोग इमोशनली प्रभावित हो रहे हैं. आजकल प्रेम संबंध बनाना लोगों के लिए आसान हो गया है और वो इसे खेल समझने लगे हैं. इसी लिए ज्यादातर लोग प्यार में धोखा खाते हैं. हालांकि जहां इस तरह के मामले देखने को मिल रहे हैं, वहीं कट्टर आसिकों की भी कमी नहीं है. ये लोग दिल से प्यार करते हैं और उनके लिए कुछ कर गुजरने को तैयार रहते हैं.   

