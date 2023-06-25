Dear Girls! शादी करने जा रही हैं तो इन लक्षण वाले मर्दों से रहें सावधान, नहीं चलेगा रिश्ता
topStories1hindi1752623
Hindi Newsरिलेशनशिप

Dear Girls! शादी करने जा रही हैं तो इन लक्षण वाले मर्दों से रहें सावधान, नहीं चलेगा रिश्ता

Girls Do Not Marry These Boys: शादी के लिए एक राइट पर्सन मिलना बहुत मुश्किल होता है. ऐसे में लड़कियों को इस बात पर ध्यान देने की जरूरत है कि शादी से पहले मर्दों की कौन सी हरकत ये साफ जाहिर करती है, कि शादी जैसे रिश्ते के लिए ये ठीक नहीं हैं. आइये जानें... 

 

Written By  Nairitya Srivastava|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 05:55 AM IST

Trending Photos

Dear Girls! शादी करने जा रही हैं तो इन लक्षण वाले मर्दों से रहें सावधान, नहीं चलेगा रिश्ता

Men With These Habits Not For Marriage: शादी एक पवित्र बंधन है और शादी करने का फैसला लेना इतना आसान नहीं होता है. फिर चाहे वो लकड़ा हो या लड़की, शादी से पहले लोग अपने होने वाले लाइफ पार्टनर में कुछ चीजें जरूर देखते हैं. वहीं अगर लड़कियों की बात करें तो ऐसा अक्सर देखा गया है, कि उन्हें हमेशा ऐसे लड़के भाते हैं जो मीटी-मीठी बातें करते हैं और ख्वाब दिखाते हैं. इस तरह के मर्द लड़कियों को अपनी बातों में बड़े ही आसानी से फंसा लेते हैं. हालांकि ऐसा माना गया है कि अगर रिश्ते की शुरुआत में कोई लड़का मिस्टर राइट बनने की कोशिश करता है, तो समझ जाइये कि आगे चलकर कुछ गड़बड़ हो सकती है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Update: हुमा कुरैशी की आने वाली फिल्म 'तरला' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, OTT पर रिलीज होने वाली हैं ये हिंदी मूवीज
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' मूवी पर महाभारत शो के 'युधिष्ठिर' ने भी जताया विरोध, मनोज मुंतशिर पर कही ये बात
russia ukraine war
वायरल वीडियो बना रूस के लिए परेशानी का कारण, सामने आए सैन्य अधिकारियों के बीच मतभेद
Vivek Dahiya
Sonam Kapoor की ‘खूबसूरत’ में फवाद खान की जगह हीरो बनते Vivek Dahiya! दिया था ऑडिशन
Gajendra Chauhan
Mahabharat: हर सीन से पहले होती थी डिबेट, 8 राइटर्स से किया जाता था राय-मशविरा
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Hotel Booking Rules
होटल में चेक इन चाहे जब करो लेकिन कमरा दोपहर 12 बजे ही क्यों खाली करना पड़ता है?
Patna Opposition Parties Meeting
विपक्षी दलों की बैठक पर स्मृति ईरानी ने कही ऐसी बात जो कांग्रेस को जाएगी 'चुभ'
Prabhas
इटली में खूबसूरत विला के मालिक हैं प्रभास, टूरिस्ट को देते हैं किराए पर
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: विवादों के बीच जेठालाल ने बांधे शो की तारीफों के पुल, बोले- कॉमेडी में नंबर 1
PM Modi US Visit
US कांग्रेस में दिखा PM मोदी का जलवा, ऑटोग्राफ-सेल्फी लेने के लिए दौड़ते दिखे सांसद