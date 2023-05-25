Busy Partner: काम को लेकर बिजी रहता है पार्टनर, तो उसे न करें परेशान, इस तरह रिश्ता बनाएं खुशहाल
topStories1hindi1710754
Hindi Newsरिलेशनशिप

Busy Partner: काम को लेकर बिजी रहता है पार्टनर, तो उसे न करें परेशान, इस तरह रिश्ता बनाएं खुशहाल

Relationship Advice: रिलेशनशिप को मेंटेन करना तब मुश्किल हो जाता है जब आपका पार्टनर काम के सिलसिले में हद से ज्यादा बिजी हो जाए, ऐसे में गुस्सा करने के बजाए समझदारी दिखाएं.

Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 02:09 PM IST

Trending Photos

Busy Partner: काम को लेकर बिजी रहता है पार्टनर, तो उसे न करें परेशान, इस तरह रिश्ता बनाएं खुशहाल

How To Remain Happy With Busy Partner: जब हम किसी इंसान से बेहइंतहा मोहब्बत करते हैं या खुशहाल शादीशुदा जिंदगी में रहना चाहते हैं, तो हमारी कोशिश होती है कि उस शख्स के साथ ज्यादा से ज्यादा टाइम स्पेंड किया जाए, लेकिन मौजूदा दौर में जब महिला और पुरुष दोनों ही ऑफिस का काम करते हैं तो एक दूसरे के लिए क्वालिटी टाइम कम निकल पाता है. आमतौर पर जब पार्टनर के लिए दूसरा शख्स टाइम नहीं निकाल पाता तो, अक्सर झगड़े होने लगते हैं. इसके लिए अपने जीवनसाथी की जिंदगी नर्क बनाने से अच्छा है कि समझदारी से काम लें और जिंदगी को खुशहाल बनाएं. आइए जानते हैं कि ऐसे में आपको क्या करना चाहिए.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

MP Board Result 2023 Live
MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं रिजल्ट, डायरेक्ट लिंक के जरिए यहां करें चेक
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: ड्रग्स के ओवरडोज से नहीं बल्कि इस वजह से हुई एक्टर आदित्य राजपूत की मौत? बेस्ट फ्रेंड ने बताई ये शॉकिंग सच्चाई
quiz
Quiz: आखिर किस जानवर को भूकंप आने से पहले ही उसका पता चल जाता है?
Sholay
5 दशक से भी पहले रिलीज इन फिल्मों का आज भी जमाना है दीवाना, बन चुकी हैं आइकॉनिक
Cannes
Cannes रेड कार्पेट वॉक के बाद सेलेब्स सबकी नजरों से छिपकर करते हैं यह काम
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Gauri Pradhan
बदल गईं 'क्योंकि सास भी कभी बहू थी' की नंदिनी, फोटोज देखकर कहेंगे- क्या ये वही है?
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: इस टीवी एक्ट्रेस की सड़क हादसे में दर्दनाक मौत, 50 फुट गहरी खाई में गिरी गाड़ी; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट
Fruits
Diabetic पेशेंट्स फौरन नोट करें इन 5 फलों के नाम, शुगर कंट्रोल में हैं हेल्पफुल
Gyaarah Gyaarah
Gyaarah Gyaarah Teaser: किस जाल में फंस रहे राघव, धैर्य और कृतिका
Gold
सोना और चांदी फिर हुआ सस्ता, इतने गिर गए दाम, अब ये हैं ताजा भाव