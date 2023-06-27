Life Partner को एक्स रिलेशन के बारे में बताना सही या गलत? जानें राइट टाइम
topStories1hindi1755979
Hindi Newsरिलेशनशिप

Life Partner को एक्स रिलेशन के बारे में बताना सही या गलत? जानें राइट टाइम

Past Relationship Sharing To Partner: शादी से पहले दोनों ही पार्टनर्स को बहुत सी चीजों के बारे में सोचना पड़ता है. इसमें सबसे अहम मुद्दा होता है अपने एक्स लवर के बारे में फ्यूचर लाइफ पार्टनर से शेयर करना. ये कितना सही है और कितना गलत ये हम इस आर्टिकल में जानेंगे. 

 

Written By  Nairitya Srivastava|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 11:33 AM IST

Trending Photos

Life Partner को एक्स रिलेशन के बारे में बताना सही या गलत? जानें राइट टाइम

Sharing Ex Love Story To Life Partner: शादी का फैसला लेना जिंदगी में सबसे किठिन काम होता है. लोगों को सबसे ज्यादा इसमें इस बात का डर रहता है कि उनका लाइफ पार्टनर कैसा होगा. वहीं शादी एक नई जिंदगी की शुरुआत करने जैसा होता है. क्योंकि शादी के बाद लाइफ में बहुत से बदलाव होते हैं. ऐसे में न्यू लाइफ स्टार्ट करने से पहले हर कोई यही चाहता है, कि उनके रिश्ते की शुरुआत सच से ही हो. हालांकि सभी के लाइफ में कुछ न कुछ ऐसी बातें होती हैं, जो इंसान सही मौका और समय देखकर अपने पार्टनर से शेयर करता है. कह सकते हैं, कि जिन लोगों ने लाइफ में एक बुरा पास्ट एक्सपीरियंस किया है, उनके लिए शादी का फैसला करना बहुत और भी मुश्किल हो जाता है.  

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Disgusting Dress: मोहतरमा ने पहना कुछ ऐसा, लोगों को देख आ गई घिन्न!
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Top 5 Song: इन गानों ने बना दिया सपना को हर दिल की रानी
Ankita Lokhande
कमरे में अकेली थीं Ankita Lokhande, प्रोड्यूसर ने साफ-साफ की कॉम्प्रोमाइज की डिमांड!
Nutan
एक अफवाह और हो गया था इस एक्ट्रेस की जिंदगी में बवाल, संजीव कुमार हुए थे शर्मिंदा
flight mode
हवाई जहाज में क्यों Flight Mode पर करना पड़ता है फोन, वजह जानकर डर जाएंगे आप
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Namrata Malla
नम्रता मल्ला ने किया ऐसा डांस फैंस देख रह गए दंग, देखें वायरल वीडियो
Sara Ali Khan
Super Hit है यह फिल्म; बॉलीवुड ने ली राहत की सांस, जानिए Box Office का हिसाब-किताब
AliExpress
चीनी ऐप से 4 साल पहले दिल्ली के लड़के ने किया था ऑर्डर, अब पहुंचा तो मिली ये चीज
kusha kapila
Kusha Kapila Divorce: शादी के 6 साल बाद पति से ले रहीं तलाक, बोलीं- ‘दिल टूट रहा है’
malaika arora
Malaika Arjun: ना उम्र की परवाह, ना फिक्र दुनियादारी की; जब लगिया इश्क दा रोग