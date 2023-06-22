Married Couple: बच्चा होने के बाद कपल्स के बीच बढ़ गई हैं दूरियां? ये 4 टिप्स रिश्ते को देंगी नई दिशा
Married Couple: बच्चा होने के बाद कपल्स के बीच बढ़ गई हैं दूरियां? ये 4 टिप्स रिश्ते को देंगी नई दिशा

Relationship tips: आज हम आपके लिए बेबी होने के बाद रिश्ते में आई दूरियों को मिटाने के लिए कुछ टिप्स बताने जा रहे हैं जिनको आजमाकर आप रिश्ते से दूरियों को मिटाकर नजदीकियों को बढ़ा सकते हैं, तो चलिए जानते हैं बेबी होने के बाद रिश्ते में आई दूरी को मिटाने के टिप्स.

 

Written By  Pooja Attri|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 04:37 PM IST

Married Couple: बच्चा होने के बाद कपल्स के बीच बढ़ गई हैं दूरियां? ये 4 टिप्स रिश्ते को देंगी नई दिशा

Keep your relationship on track after having a baby: कहते हैं बच्चा पति-पत्नी के रिश्ते को मजबूत बनाने में मदद करता है. लेकिन कई बार लाइफ में बच्चा आने पर कपल्स के बीच दूरियां पैदा होने लगती हैं. ऐसा इसलिए होता है क्योंकि शादी के बाद कपल्स को बच्चे को पालने और संभालने का कोई खास अनुभव नहीं होता है जिसके चलते कपल्स एक दूसरे को पर्याप्त समय नहीं दे पाते हैं. ऐसे में आज हम आपके लिए बेबी होने के बाद रिश्ते में आई दूरियों को मिटाने के लिए कुछ टिप्स बताने जा रहे हैं जिनको आजमाकर आप रिश्ते से दूरियों को मिटाकर नजदीकियों को बढ़ा सकते हैं, तो चलिए जानते हैं (Keep your relationship on track after having a baby) बेबी होने के बाद रिश्ते में आई दूरी को मिटाने के टिप्स.....

