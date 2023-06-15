Parenting Tips: माता-पिता जानें लें अपने बच्चों के बारे में ये खास बात, फिर नहीं होगी दिक्कत
Parenting Tips: माता-पिता जानें लें अपने बच्चों के बारे में ये खास बात, फिर नहीं होगी दिक्कत

Parenting Tips For Children: अक्सर छोटे बच्चों को जन्म से ही माता-पिता के साथ सोने की आदत होती है. जिसमें से सबसे ज्यादा बच्चे मां के साथ सोते हैं. यहां जानिए किस उम्र में बच्चों को अपने माता-पिता के साथ सोना बंद कर देना चाहिए.

Written By  Nairitya Srivastava|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 04:10 AM IST

Parenting Tips: माता-पिता जानें लें अपने बच्चों के बारे में ये खास बात, फिर नहीं होगी दिक्कत

Parenting Tips For Children: अक्सर छोटे बच्चों को जन्म से ही माता-पिता के साथ सोने की आदत होती है. जिसमें से सबसे ज्यादा बच्चे मां के साथ सोते हैं. दरअसल, जब बच्चे छोटे होते हैं, तब उन्हें रात में सोते समय अपने माता-पिता की जरूरत महसूस होती है. क्योंकि माता-पिता के छूने मात्र से ही बच्चा सुरक्षित महसूस करने लगता है. ऐसे में अभिभावक भी अपने बच्चों के साथ एक ही बिस्तर पर सोते हैं. 

