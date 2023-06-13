Relationship Tips: लड़कों को क्यों पसंद आती हैं खुद से बड़ी उम्र की लड़कियां? जानें ये बड़ी वजह
topStories1hindi1736320
Hindi Newsरिलेशनशिप

Relationship Tips: लड़कों को क्यों पसंद आती हैं खुद से बड़ी उम्र की लड़कियां? जानें ये बड़ी वजह

Reason Boys Likes Older Girls: अक्सर ऐसा देखा जाता है, कि लड़कों को अपनी उम्र से बड़ी लड़कियां ही ज्यादा पसंद आती हैं. इसके पीछे क्या वजह है, ये आज हम इस लेख में जानेंगे. हालांकि फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में इसके कई उदाहरण देखने को मिलते हैं... 

 

Written By  Nairitya Srivastava|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 05:00 PM IST

Trending Photos

Relationship Tips: लड़कों को क्यों पसंद आती हैं खुद से बड़ी उम्र की लड़कियां? जानें ये बड़ी वजह

Boys Attraction With Girls: जमाना चाहे पुराना हो या नया, अक्सर ऐसा देखा गया है कि लड़कों को अपनी उम्र से बड़ी लड़कियां ही पसंद आती हैं. हालांकि ये भी सच है कि प्यार तो किसी से भी हो सकता है और वो इंसान कितनी भी उम्र का हो सकता है. प्यार में पड़े व्यक्ति को इस बात की समझ नहीं होती कि क्या सही है और क्या गलत है. यही कारण है कि समाज और दुनिया हमेशा से प्यार करने वालों के खिलाफ रही है. क्योंकि कई बार इंसान इसमें उम्र का फर्क भी नहीं देखता है. आजकल लोग अपनी उम्र से अधिक लोगों को अपना लाइफ पार्टनर बना लेते हैं फिर चाहे वो लड़की हो, या लड़की. इसमें फेमस बॉलीवुड स्टार्स बी शामिल हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: तीन दिन बाद रिलीज होने वाली है 'आदिपुरुष', क्या तोड़ पाएगी 'पठान' का रिकार्ड?
Nasser Hussain
भारतीय खिलाड़ियों को पूर्व क्रिकेटर ने जमकर लगाई लताड़, सरेआम नाम लेकर मचा दी सनसनी!
Prabhu Deva
बेटी के होने पर खुशी से झूम रहे Prabhu Deva सह चुके हैं बेटे को खोने का भी गम!
Love Jihad
दारूल-उल-उलूम का लव जिहाद पर फतवा देने से इनकार, हिंदू संगठनों ने की थी मांग
Forbes
Forbes ने जारी की नई लिस्ट, रिलायंस ने हासिल किया नया मुकाम, 8 स्थान ऊपर पहुंची...
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Rakesh Omprakash Mehra
Ramayan के बाद Mahabharat की बारी, इस सितारे को लेकर हो रही ‘कर्ण’ बनाने की तैयारी
Monalisa
ब्लैक ड्रेस में भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस मोनालिसा ने गिराई ऐसी हुस्न की बिजली, फोटोज वायरल
syria
Syria में हेलिकॉप्टर क्रैश, 22 अमेरिकी सैनिक घायल, US आर्मी ने दी जानकारी
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT: सोशल मीडिया पर बवाल मचाने के बाद इस एक्टर की EX वाइफ की शो में एंट्री
Zee News
ओपिनियन पोल: आज महाराष्ट्र में हुए चुनाव तो किसकी बनेगी सरकार, कौन बनेगा CM?