Relationship Tips: टॉक्सिक रिश्ते से बाहर आने में काम आएंगे ये टिप्स, खुशहाल होगी जिंदगी
Toxic Relation Signs Of Couple: रिलेशनशिप में आने के बाद कई बार कपल एक दूसरे से ऐसे बर्ताव कर बैठते हैं, जिसे स्‍वीकार कर पाना बहुत मुश्किल हो जाता है. हालांकि आप इसे पहली बार में समझ लें, तो बेहतर होगा. इस तरह आप टॉक्सिक रिलेशन से बच सकते हैं. 

 

How To Recognise Toxic Relation: किसी से प्यार हो जाना और रिलेशनशिप में आ जाना बहुत आसान होता है. अपनी चाहत का इजहार तो लोग बड़ी आसानी से कर देते हैं, लेकिन पार्टनर से किए गए वादे को निभाना बहुत मुश्किल होता है. हालांकि जीवन में हर इंसान को एक जीवनसाथ और हमदर्द की जरूरत होती है. क्योंकि उसस् इंसान एक कनेक्‍शन महसूस करता है. यह इंसान के मेंटल हेल्‍थ के लिए भी काफी जरूरी होता है. लेकिन जरूरी नहीं कि हर रिश्ते में इंसान मजबूती और सिक्योरिटी फील करे. कई बार कपल्स आपस में इतनी लड़ाई करते हैं, कि रिश्‍ता बहुत टॉक्सिक हो जाता है. अंत में हम उसी इंसान से दूर होने का निर्णय लेते हैं, जिसे हम बेहद प्यार करते हैं. 

