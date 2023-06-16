आखिर क्या है सिचुएशनशिप? जानिए नई जेनरेशन क्यों कर रही हैं पसंद
आखिर क्या है सिचुएशनशिप? जानिए नई जेनरेशन क्यों कर रही हैं पसंद

Relationship Tips: सिचुएशनशिप एक ऐसी डेटिंग है जिसमें दो लोग बिना किसी वादे या कमिटमेंट के एक साथ रहते हैं. वो इस रिश्ते के बारे में न तो किसी को बताना चाहते और न ही इसको कोई नाम देना चाहते हैें, तो चलिए विस्तार से जानते हैं क्या है सिचुएशनशिप.

 

Jun 16, 2023

Situationship Mean in Hindi: आज की युवा पीढ़ी या नई जेनरेशन के लिए प्यार के मायने बदल चुके हैं. एक ऐसा वक्त भी था जब लोग प्यार के लिए कुछ भी करने को तैयार रहते थे जोकि भावनाओं से भरपूर रिश्ता होता था. जहां लोग अपने भविष्य के बारे में बात करना पसंद करते थे. लेकिन नई पीढ़ी के लिए रिश्ते और प्यार के मायने हमेशा बदलते रहते हैं. पिछले कई सालों से फ्रेंड्स विद बेनिफिट्स काफी फेसम हुआ था. जिसमें दो दोस्त फायदे के लिए एक दूसरे के साथ रहते थे. वहीं आज के समय में नई जेनरेशन के बीच सिचुएशनशिप (Situationship) काफी फेमस हो रहा है. ये एक नया ट्रेंड है जिसके बारे में बहुत से लोगों को पता भी नहीं है. दरअसल, सिचुएशनशिप एक ऐसी डेटिंग है जिसमें दो लोग बिना किसी वादे या कमिटमेंट के एक साथ रहते हैं. वो इस रिश्ते के बारे में न तो किसी को बताना चाहते और न ही इसको कोई नाम देना चाहते हैें, तो चलिए विस्तार से 
जानते हैं क्या है (Situationship Mean in Hindi) सिचुएशनशिप.......

