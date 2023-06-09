मात्र 90 मिनट टूटती शादी को फिर से बचा सकते हैं, आजमाकर देखें, खुशहाल हो जाएगी जिंदगी
मात्र 90 मिनट टूटती शादी को फिर से बचा सकते हैं, आजमाकर देखें, खुशहाल हो जाएगी जिंदगी

Relationship tips: शादी में आई समस्याओं या टूटने से बचाने के लिए एक सर्वे किया गया है जिसमें 90 मिनट का एक नियम बताया गया है जिसको आजमाकर आप अपनी टूटती शादी को बचाकर जीवन में खुशहाली ला सकते हैं. 

 

Written By  Pooja Attri|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 01:02 PM IST

Bedtime rules that will save your marriage: शादी दो लोगों नहीं दो आत्माओं का मिलन होता है. लेकिन ये मिलन तब मुसीबत बन जाता है जब दो लोगों को साथ में रहने में तमाम परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ता है. फिर ये समस्या और भी ज्यादा बढ़ जाती है तो इससे आपकी मानसिक और शारीरिक सेहत पर नकारात्मक प्रभाव पड़ने लगता है. यहीं बातें आपके रिश्ते में कड़वाहट घोलने का काम करने लगती हैं जिससे आपकी शादी टूटने तक की कगार पर आ जाती है. ऐसे में शादी में आई समस्याओं या टूटने से बचाने के लिए एक सर्वे किया गया है जिसमें 90 मिनट का एक नियम बताया गया है जिसको आजमाकर आप अपनी टूटती शादी को बचाकर जीवन में खुशहाली ला सकते हैं. 

