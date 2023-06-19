Relationship Tips: क्या आप भी अपने पार्टनर की कमियों को कर देते हैं अनदेखा? जानें वजह
Relationship Tips: क्या आप भी अपने पार्टनर की कमियों को कर देते हैं अनदेखा? जानें वजह

Couple Mistakes In Relationship: हर रिश्ते में कपल के बीच लड़ाई होना आम बात है. इस लड़ाई में कपल एक दूसरे की कमियों पर ज्यादा नजर डालते हैं. लेकिन कई बार रिश्ते को बचाने के लिए पार्टनर्स आपस से एक दूसरे की गलतियों को नजरअंदाज कर देते हैं. ऐसा क्यों आइये जानें...   

 

Written By  Nairitya Srivastava|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 07:02 AM IST

Relationship Tips: क्या आप भी अपने पार्टनर की कमियों को कर देते हैं अनदेखा? जानें वजह

Why Avoid Partners Mistakes: हर रिश्ता कुछ न कुछ एडजस्टमेंट से चलता है, क्योंकि रिलेशन में आप अपनी मनमानी नहीं चला सकते हैं और न ही सामने वाले पर हावी हो सकते हैं. रिश्ते को लंबा चलाने के लिए अक्सर लोग पार्टनर की बहुत सी चीजों को नजरअंदाज कर देते हैं. वहीं सामने वाले की बहुत सी चीजें न चाहते हुए भी स्वीकार करना पड़ता है. हालांकि इन सभी चीजों का असर रिश्ते पर कहीं न कहीं जरूर पड़ता है. लेकिन आपको बता दें, रिलेशनशिप में रेड फ्लैग नजर आने पर आपको हर बीते हुए पल से ज्यादा कष्ट और दर्द हो सकता है. साथ ही आपको मानसिक दर्द से भी गुजरना पड़ सकता है. इससे रिश्ते में एक बार धोखा खाया व्यक्ति दोबारा किसी पर विश्वास नहीं कर पाता है.

