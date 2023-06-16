Masik Shivratri 2023: आज की रात कर लें ये एक आसान काम, सारे शत्रु होंगे परास्‍त, हर काम में मिलेगी सफलता
Masik Shivratri 2023: आज की रात कर लें ये एक आसान काम, सारे शत्रु होंगे परास्‍त, हर काम में मिलेगी सफलता

Ashadha Masik Shivratri 2023 June: भगवान भोलेनाथ को प्रसन्‍न करने के लिए हर महीने एक विशेष मौका - मासिक शिवरात्रि का होता है. आज आषाढ़ माह की मासिक शिवरात्रि की रात एक खास उपाय कर लें. 

Masik Shivratri June 2023 Date in Hindi: हर महीने के कृष्‍ण पक्ष की चतुर्दशी तिथि को मासिक शिवरात्रि मनाई जाती है. आषाढ़ महीने की मासिक शिवरात्रि का व्रत आज 16 जून 2023, शुक्रवार को रखा जाएगा. मासिक शिवरात्रि के दिन महादेव और गौरी मां की पूजा-उपासना करना उनकी अपार कृपा दिलाता है. मासिक शिवरात्रि व्रत शत्रुओं का नाश करने वाला, अखंड सौभाग्य और सुयोग्य वर देने वाला है. इसलिए लोग मासिक शिवरात्रि के दिन भोलेनाथ की पूजा-अभिषेक और उपाय करते हैं. 

