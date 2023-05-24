Gayatri Mantra Niyam: वाकई! इस विधि से किया गायत्री मंत्र का जाप हर कष्ट से दिलाएगा मुक्ति, पर रखें इसका ध्यान
topStories1hindi1709239
Hindi Newsधर्म

Gayatri Mantra Niyam: वाकई! इस विधि से किया गायत्री मंत्र का जाप हर कष्ट से दिलाएगा मुक्ति, पर रखें इसका ध्यान

Gayatri Mantra Padhne Ka Sahi Tarika: शास्त्रों में गायत्री मंत्र को बहुत महत्व दिया गया है. इसका रोजाना जाप करने से व्यक्ति की सारी परेशानी दूर हो जाती है. लेकिन इसका जाप करने से पहले कुछ नियम जरूर जान लें.

 

Written By  shilpa jain|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 03:18 PM IST

Trending Photos

Gayatri Mantra Niyam: वाकई! इस विधि से किया गायत्री मंत्र का जाप हर कष्ट से दिलाएगा मुक्ति, पर रखें इसका ध्यान

Gayatri Mantra Rules: ज्योतिष शास्त्र के अनुसार किसी भी पूजा में मंत्र का जाप का खास महत्व है. कहते हैं कि पूजा का पूरा फल तभी मिलता है जब सही मंत्रों का जाप किया जाए. शास्त्रों में गायत्री मंत्र को सभी मंत्रों में सबसे ऊंचा दर्जा प्राप्त है. कहते हैं जो व्यक्ति रोजाना गायत्री मंत्र का जाप करता है उसके जीवन में सुख-शांति बनी रहती है. अगर कोई व्यक्ति मानसिक और शारीरिक रूप से परेशान है तो उसे रोज गायत्री मंत्र का 108 बार जाप करना चाहिए.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

MP Board Result 2023 Live
MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं रिजल्ट, डायरेक्ट लिंक के जरिए यहां करें चेक
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: ड्रग्स के ओवरडोज से नहीं बल्कि इस वजह से हुई एक्टर आदित्य राजपूत की मौत? बेस्ट फ्रेंड ने बताई ये शॉकिंग सच्चाई
Aishwarya Rai
Salman-Aishwarya या फिर Salman-katrina, दर्शकों में सलमान किसके साथ रहे सुपरहिट?
quiz
Quiz: आखिर किस जानवर को भूकंप आने से पहले ही उसका पता चल जाता है?
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: RRR के इस एक्टर का 58 साल में हुआ निधन, सपना चौधरी ने कहां पहना सफेद फ्रॉक; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Sholay
5 दशक से भी पहले रिलीज इन फिल्मों का आज भी जमाना है दीवाना, बन चुकी हैं आइकॉनिक
Gyaarah Gyaarah
Gyaarah Gyaarah Teaser: किस जाल में फंस रहे राघव, धैर्य और कृतिका
Pranayama
रोज सुबह करें प्राणायाम, बॉडी को मिलेंगे चौंकाने वाले लाभ
Sanya Malhotra
Sanya Malhotra:हाथों पर लगाया तेल, काटा कटहल; एक्ट्रेस के कुकिंग शो में हो गई गड़बड़
Gold
सोना और चांदी फिर हुआ सस्ता, इतने गिर गए दाम, अब ये हैं ताजा भाव