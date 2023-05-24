Shani dev: इन लोगों को भयंकर कष्ट देते हैं शनिदेव, जीवनभर परेशानियों का करते हैं सामना
topStories1hindi1709152
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

Shani dev: इन लोगों को भयंकर कष्ट देते हैं शनिदेव, जीवनभर परेशानियों का करते हैं सामना

Shanidev Angry Signs: शनिदेव के प्रकोप से बचने के लिए व्यक्ति को कुछ काम बिल्कुल नहीं करने चाहिए. ज्योतिष शास्त्र में कहा गया है कि अगर इन कार्यों को करने से शनिदेव नाराज हो जाते हैं और व्यक्ति को भयंकर कष्ट देते हैं.

 

Written By  shilpa jain|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 02:23 PM IST

Trending Photos

Shani dev: इन लोगों को भयंकर कष्ट देते हैं शनिदेव, जीवनभर परेशानियों का करते हैं सामना

Shani Dev Indication: ज्योतिष शास्त्र में शनि को क्रूर ग्रह माना गया है. कहते हैं कि शनि देव व्यक्ति को उसके कर्मों के अनुसार फल प्रदान करते हैं. अगर कोई व्यक्ति बुरे कर्म करता है तो शनिदेव शनि की दशा, साढ़े साती, ढैय्या के दौरान व्यक्ति को कष्ट देते हैं. वहीं, अच्छे कर्म करने वाले लोगों को रंक से राजा बना देते हैं. इसलिए ही शनि देव को न्याय का देवता भी कहते हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

MP Board Result 2023 Live
MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं रिजल्ट, डायरेक्ट लिंक के जरिए यहां करें चेक
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: ड्रग्स के ओवरडोज से नहीं बल्कि इस वजह से हुई एक्टर आदित्य राजपूत की मौत? बेस्ट फ्रेंड ने बताई ये शॉकिंग सच्चाई
quiz
Quiz: आखिर किस जानवर को भूकंप आने से पहले ही उसका पता चल जाता है?
Aishwarya Rai
Salman-Aishwarya या फिर Salman-katrina, दर्शकों में सलमान किसके साथ रहे सुपरहिट?
Sholay
5 दशक से भी पहले रिलीज इन फिल्मों का आज भी जमाना है दीवाना, बन चुकी हैं आइकॉनिक
Powered by Tomorrow.io
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: RRR के इस एक्टर का 58 साल में हुआ निधन, सपना चौधरी ने कहां पहना सफेद फ्रॉक; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
Sakshi Chopra
Urfi Javed नहीं तो कौन..? पहनावा देख फटी रह गई आंखें..नाम जानकर लगेगा झटका!
Sheezan Khan
फिर से 'अली बाबा' बनें शीजान खान, तुनिषा की मौत के कई महीनों बाद शेयर किया ये पोस्ट
vastu shastra upay
लाख मेहनत के बाद भी करियर में नहीं मिल रही सफलता? तो आज ही अजमाएं ये आसान उपाय
Gyaarah Gyaarah
Gyaarah Gyaarah Teaser: किस जाल में फंस रहे राघव, धैर्य और कृतिका