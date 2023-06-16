Chanakya Niti: ना करें इन लोगों पर भरोसा करने की गलती, देते हैं मृत्‍यु जैसा कष्‍ट!
topStories1hindi1740312
Hindi Newsधर्म

Chanakya Niti: ना करें इन लोगों पर भरोसा करने की गलती, देते हैं मृत्‍यु जैसा कष्‍ट!

Chanakya Niti in Hindi: जीवन में गलत व्‍यक्ति का साथ बर्बादी की ओर ले जाता है. चाणक्‍य नीति में कुछ ऐसे लोगों के बारे में बताया है, जिनसे हमेशा दूर रहना चाहिए. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 01:48 PM IST

Trending Photos

Chanakya Niti: ना करें इन लोगों पर भरोसा करने की गलती, देते हैं मृत्‍यु जैसा कष्‍ट!

Chanakya Niti for Success: आचार्य चाणक्‍य महान अर्थशास्‍त्री, राजनीतिज्ञ, कूटनीतिज्ञ होने के साथ-साथ बहुत अच्‍छे मार्गदर्शक भी थे. उनकी बताई बातें आज भी प्रांसगिक हैं. चाणक्‍य नीति शास्‍त्र में ऐसी बातें बताई गई हैं जिनका पालन करना ढेरों मुसीबतों से बचाता है. साथ ही जीवन में आगे बढ़ने में भी मदद करता है. चाणक्‍य नीति में 5 तरह की चीजों और लोगों से दूर रहने की सलाह दी गई है, यदि इनकी संगत की जाए तो जीवन बर्बाद हो जाता है, साथ ही मृत्‍यु या मृत्‍यु जैसा कष्‍ट मिलता है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'टीकू वेड्स शेरू' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, दिखेगी नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी-अवनीत कौर की जुगलबंदी
Pakistan
आर्थिक संकट से जूझ रहे PAK की मंत्री ने कहा,‘फिलहाल भारत के साथ व्यापार संभव नहीं'
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor ने अपने फैसले से किया हैरान, मगर दूसरे सितारे इससे हो जाएंगे परेशान
Karnataka Congress
Karnataka:सरकार में सबकुछ ठीक नहीं! मंत्री ने इस बयान से बढ़ाई कांग्रेस की मुश्किलें
Pakistan
पाकिस्तान में आज सिंध से टकराएगा चक्रवात बिपरजॉय, 66,000 लोगों को किया गया शिफ्ट
Powered by Tomorrow.io
dino morea
एयरपोर्ट पर फोटो खींच रहे पैपराजी से Dino Morea को मांगनी पड़ गई मदद!
Gold
Gold में करने वाले हैं इंवेस्टमेंट तो ये ताजा अपडेट जान लें, इतना हो गया है सस्ता
Karan Deol
Karan Deol Haldi Ceremony: पहली वीडियो आई सामने,पीले कुर्ते में खूब जचे दूल्हे राजा
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Fell Down: अपने ही कपड़ों और हील में फंसकर गिरी उर्फी, उड़ा मजाक!
Sebi
शेयर बाजार की ल‍िस्‍टेड कंपन‍ियों के ल‍िए नया न‍ियम,24 घंटे के अंदर करना होगा यह काम