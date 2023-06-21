Devshayani Ekadashi 2023: देवशयनी एकादशी पर कर लें इनमें से कोई भी एक उपाय, रातोंरात चमकेगी किस्मत
Devshayani Ekadashi 2023: देवशयनी एकादशी पर कर लें इनमें से कोई भी एक उपाय, रातोंरात चमकेगी किस्मत

Devshayani Ekadashi 2023 Upay: देवशयनी एकादशी के दिन विष्णु भगवान की पूरे विधि-विधान से पूजा की जाती है. कहते हैं इस दिन विष्णु भगवान की पूजा से हर मनोकामना पूरी हो जाती है. इन पूजा से इसका दोगुना फल मिलता है. वहीं इस दिन पूजा करने के साथ-साथ कुछ ज्योतिष  उपाय करने से धन लाभ, खुशहाली और सुख-शांति का वास होता है. आइए जानते हैं.

 

Jun 21, 2023

Devshayani Ekadashi 2023: देवशयनी एकादशी पर कर लें इनमें से कोई भी एक उपाय, रातोंरात चमकेगी किस्मत

Devshayani Ekadashi 2023: हिंदू धर्म में एकादशी व्रत का बहुत महत्व बताया गया है. एकादशी के दिन भगवान विष्णु की पूजा करने से हर मनोकामना पूरी होती है. आषाढ़ मास के शुक्ल पक्ष की एकादशी तिथि को देवशयनी एकादशी के नाम से जाना जाता है. धार्मिक मान्यताओं के अनुसार इस दिन भगवान विष्णु की पूजा करने से कई गुना अधिक फल की प्राप्ति होती है. इस बार देवश्यनी एकादशी 29 जून को हैं. 

