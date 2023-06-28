Astrology: ऐसी अंगुली वालों में होती है हृदय रोग की आशंका, समय रहते हो जाएं अलर्ट
Astrology: ऐसी अंगुली वालों में होती है हृदय रोग की आशंका, समय रहते हो जाएं अलर्ट

Disease in Astrology: शरीर के सभी अंगों में हाथों की अंगुलियों का भी अहम रोल है. अंगुलिओं की बनावट के आधार पर ये जान सकते हैं कि व्यक्ति किस तरह की बीमारियों से परेशान हो सकता है और उसका व्यक्तित्व किस तरह का है.

Finger Astrology: मनुष्य की हाथों की रेखाएं ही नहीं, बल्कि उसके शरीर के विभिन्न अंग भी बहुत कुछ बताते है. शरीर की बनावट, आकृति, रूप, रंग हमारे व्यक्तित्व के बारे में जानकारी देते हैं. अपने बड़े-बुजुर्गों के मुख से कई बार आपने सुना होगा कि लंबे कान वाला व्यक्ति सौभाग्यशाली तो वही लंबे पंजे वाला व्यक्ति होशियार होता है इत्यादि. शरीर के सभी अंगों में हाथों की अंगुलियों का भी अहम रोल है. अंगुलिओं की बनावट के आधार पर ये जान सकते हैं कि व्यक्ति किस तरह की बीमारियों से परेशान हो सकता है और उसका व्यक्तित्व किस तरह का है.

