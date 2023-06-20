Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra: भगवान जगन्नाथ ने बहन सुभद्रा की ऐसे पूरी की इच्छा, निकाला रथ और फिर...
Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra: भगवान जगन्नाथ ने बहन सुभद्रा की ऐसे पूरी की इच्छा, निकाला रथ और फिर...

Puri Jagannath Yatra: ओडिशा के पुरी में हर साल निकलने वाली भगवान जगन्नाथ रथ यात्रा का भक्तों को बेसब्री से इंतजार रहता है. क्या आप जानते हैं कि ये रथ यात्रा क्यों निकाली जाती है और क्या है इसका महत्व.

 

Jun 20, 2023

Puri Rath Yatra: भगवान जगन्नाथ को भगवान कृष्ण का ही रूप माना जाता है. ओडिशा राज्य के पुरी नामक जगह पर भगवान जगन्नाथ का मंदिर स्थापित है. यहां हर साल भगवान जगन्नाथ की रथ यात्रा निकाली जाती है. इसका भक्तों को साल भर बेसब्री से इंतजार रहता है. यही कारण है कि धूमधाम से निकाली जाने वाली इस रथ यात्रा में लाखों श्रद्धालु शामिल होते हैं. यह रथ यात्रा हर साल आषाढ़ माह में निकाली जाती है और यह 3 किलोमीटर की होती है.

