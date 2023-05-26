Jyeshtha Purnima 2023: ज्येष्ठ पूर्णिमा पर खाली झोलियां भर देंगी मां लक्ष्मी, रुपयों-पैसों से भर जाएंगे धन भंडार
Jyeshtha Purnima 2023: ज्येष्ठ पूर्णिमा पर खाली झोलियां भर देंगी मां लक्ष्मी, रुपयों-पैसों से भर जाएंगे धन भंडार

Jyeshtha Purnima Upay: हर माह की आखिरी तिथि पूर्णिमा तिथि होती है. इस दिन मां लक्ष्मी की पूजा का विधान है. ज्येष्ठ पूर्णिमा के दिन मां लक्ष्मी की पूजा  करने से व्यक्ति को आर्थिक तंगी से छुटकारा मिलता है.

 

May 26, 2023

Purnima Remedies For Maa Lakshmi: हिंदू पंचांग के अनुसार हर माह की आखिरी तिथि पूर्णिमा तिथि होती है. इस दिन मां लक्ष्मी की पूजा का विधान है. ज्येष्ठ माह की पूर्णिमा तिथि इस  बार 3 जून के दिन पड़ रही है. वहीं, 4 जून को स्नान-दान किया जाएगा. इस दिम पूजा, जप, तप, स्नान-दान आदि से विशेष फलों की प्राप्ति होती है. धार्मिक मान्यता है कि पूर्णिमा तिथि के दिन पवित्र नदी में स्नान करने से भगवान विष्णु और मां लक्ष्मी की कृपा प्राप्ति होती है. साथ ही व्यक्ति को अमोघ फल मिलता है.

