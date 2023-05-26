ज्‍येष्‍ठ पूर्णिमा पर बेहद शुभ संयोग, ये उपाय बनाएंगे अमीर, बरसेगा पैसा!
ज्‍येष्‍ठ पूर्णिमा पर बेहद शुभ संयोग, ये उपाय बनाएंगे अमीर, बरसेगा पैसा!

Jyeshtha Purnima 2023: हिंदू पंचांग के अनुसार हर माह की आखिरी तिथि पूर्णिमा तिथि होती है. पूर्णिमा तिथि मां लक्ष्‍मी को समर्पित है. इस बार ज्‍येष्‍ठ पूर्णिमा पर बेहद शुभ योग बन रहे हैं. 

Jyeshtha Purnima 2023 Date: ज्‍येष्‍ठ माह की पूर्णिमा इस बार 3 जून को पड़ रही है. पूर्णिमा तिथि मां लक्ष्‍मी को समर्पित है. इस दिन लक्ष्‍मी माता की पूजा करना खूब लाभ देता है. इसलिए पूर्णिमा की रात लोग मां लक्ष्‍मी की विशेष पूजा करते हैं. साथ ही पूर्णिमा के दिन स्‍नान-दान करते हैं, इससे खूब सुख-समृद्धि मिलती है. मनोकामनाएं पूरी होती हैं. भगवान विष्णु और मां लक्ष्मी की कृपा प्राप्ति होती है. लिहाजा पूर्णिमा को मां लक्ष्‍मी की पूजा-उपाय जरूर करें. 

