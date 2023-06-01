3 या 4 जून कब है ज्‍येष्‍ठ पूर्णिमा? जानें सही तारीख, स्‍नान-दान, पूजा का मुहूर्त
3 या 4 जून कब है ज्‍येष्‍ठ पूर्णिमा? जानें सही तारीख, स्‍नान-दान, पूजा का मुहूर्त

Jyestha Purnima 2023: हिन्दू धर्म में पूर्णिमा और अमावस्‍या तिथियों का विशेष महत्व है. पूर्णिमा के दिन स्नान और दान करने से खूब पुण्‍य और लाभ मिलता है. इसी हफ्ते ज्‍येष्‍ठ पूर्णिमा पड़ रही है.

Jyestha Purnima Vrat 2023: सनातन धर्म में पूर्णिमा को विशेष माना गया है, उस पर कुछ पूर्णिमा तो बेहद खास मानी गई हैं. पूर्णिमा तिथि महीने का आखिरी दिन होता है. इस दिन पवित्र नदियों में स्‍नान करने और दान करने से जीवन में सुख-समृद्धि आती है. ज्‍येष्‍ठ माह की पूर्णिमा आने में कुछ ही दिन बाकी हैं. इस पूर्णिमा को मां लक्ष्‍मी की विधि-विधान से पूजा करना जीवन में अपार सुख-समृद्धि लाता है. साथ ही सारे दुख दूर होते हैं. पूर्णिमा के दिन चंद्रमा को अर्घ्‍य देना तनाव दूर करके मानसिक शांति और मजबूती देता है. 

