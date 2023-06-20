Kaal Sarp Dosh: सावन में शिवलिंग पर चढ़ाएं तांबे का सर्प, काल सर्प योग में भी होगा चमत्कार
Kaal Sarp Dosh: सावन में शिवलिंग पर चढ़ाएं तांबे का सर्प, काल सर्प योग में भी होगा चमत्कार

Kalasarpa Dosha Remedies: हिंदू धर्म में सावन का महीना एक ऐसे माह माना जाता है, जब शिवजी पृथ्वी लोक में विचरण करते हैं. ऐसे में कालसर्प योग से प्रभावित लोगों को सावन के महीने में कुछ सटीक उपाय करने चाहिए.

Jun 20, 2023

Kaal Sarp Dosh: सावन में शिवलिंग पर चढ़ाएं तांबे का सर्प, काल सर्प योग में भी होगा चमत्कार

Kaal Sarp Dosh Effects: कालसर्प योग कुंडली में ग्रहों की एक प्रकार की स्थिति है, जो किसी की भी कुंडली में संभव है. ज्योतिष में कालसर्प योग के दोषों को दूर करने के लिए कई उपाय बताए गए हैं. इसमें सबसे सरल उपाय है शिवजी को प्रसन्न करना. शिवजी सर्प को धारण करते हैं, इसलिए भोलेनाथ की आराधना करके उन्हें प्रसन्न करने से नागराज भी स्वाभाविक रूप से प्रसन्न होते हैं. 

