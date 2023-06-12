Lal Kitab Totke: रातोंरात किस्मत चमकाते हैं लाल किताब के ये टोटके, पीपल के पत्तों का ये उपाय भी है शामिल!
topStories1hindi1735021
Hindi Newsधर्म

Lal Kitab Totke: रातोंरात किस्मत चमकाते हैं लाल किताब के ये टोटके, पीपल के पत्तों का ये उपाय भी है शामिल!

Success Remedies Of Lal Kitab: ज्योतिष शास्त्र के अनुसार लाल किताब में कई ऐसे सरल उपायों के बारे में बताया गया है, जिन्हें करने से व्यक्ति रातोंरात धनवान बन जाता है. इतना ही नहीं, इन उपायों को करने में कोई खर्च भी नहीं आता. जानें इन उपायों के बारे में. 

 

Written By  shilpa jain|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 06:04 PM IST

Trending Photos

Lal Kitab Totke: रातोंरात किस्मत चमकाते हैं लाल किताब के ये टोटके, पीपल के पत्तों का ये उपाय भी है शामिल!

Tone-Totke:  ज्योतिष शास्त्र में लाल किताब को बहुत महत्वपूर्ण स्थान दिया गया है. जीवन में आ रही समस्याओं और परेशानियों से बचने के लिए लाल किताब में कई उपायों का जिक्र किया गया है. कहते हैं कि अगर किसी व्यक्ति को लाल  किताब की अच्छी जानकारी है, तो वह व्यक्ति  किसी भी व्यक्ति की जन्मकुंडली देखकर उसके बारे में तो बता ही सकता है. साथ ही, उसके भाई-बहन, चाचा-मामा, दाना-नाना, बच्चों आदि सभी के बारे में जाना जा सकता है.इन सभी के भविष्य के बारे में आसानी से जाना जा सकता है. बता दें कि ये एक दैवीय विधा है, जिसका ज्ञान हर व्यक्ति को नहीं होता. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Entertainment News
Entertainment News Live Updates: रणबीर कपूर पर बरसीं कंगना रनौत, भगवान राम के किरदार पर कमेंट करने को लेकर सुनाई खरी खोटी
Madhu Mantena
प्रोड्यूसर मधु मेंटाना ने इरा त्रिवेदी से की शादी, पहले पोस्ट में लिखा- अब हुआ पूरा
Entertainment News
Entertainment News Live Updates: दोबारा शादी करने के बाद एक्स वाइफ मसाबा के लिए ये क्या कह गए मधु मेंटाना, 'गदर' ने तोड़ा शाहरुख खान का रिकॉर्ड
Government scheme
ये वेबसाइट है पूरा सरकारी दफ्तर! मिनटों में हो जाएगा आपका हर जरूरी काम
Cooler
बर्फ जैसा ठंडा हो जाएगा आपका घर, पुराना जंग लगा हुआ कूलर करेगा जोरदार काम
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Anil Ambani
Reliance के इस शेयर ने निवेशकों को कर दिया कंगाल, 255 से 15 रुपये पर आया Stock
Animal
11 August को फिर वही होगा जो नहीं होना चाहिए, इसमें है Bollywood का नुकसान
IMAX Screens
Adipurush को लग गया तगड़ा झटका, इन प्रीमियम थियेटरों में नहीं हो पाएगी रिलीज
lifestyle
चींटियों ने घर के कोने-कोने में जमा लिया है कब्जा? आजमाएं ये आसान घरेलू उपाय
Pakistan Economic Crisis
‘पाकिस्तान नहीं होगा डिफॉल्ट, हमारे पास प्लान बी तैयार’ – वित्त मंत्री का दावा