नौकरी में प्रमोशन-वेतनवृद्धि पाने के लिए कल 'बड़ा मंगल' पर करें ये चमत्‍कारिक टोटका
Bada Mangal 2023 date: ज्‍येष्‍ठ मास का आखिरी बड़ा मंगल कल 30 मई को है. बड़ा मंगल के दिन बजरंगबली की पूजा करने और कुछ सिद्ध उपाय करने से सारे कष्‍ट दूर होते हैं और करियर में तरक्‍की, धन-संपत्ति मिलती है. 

Bada Mangal ke totke: ज्‍येष्‍ठ महीने के सभी मंगलवारों को बड़ा मंगल कहते हैं. बड़ा मंगल हनुमान जी की कृपा पाने के लिए विशेष होते हैं. कल 30 मई 2023 को आखिरी बड़ा मंगल है, साथ ही इसी दिन गंगा दशहरा भी मनाया जाएगा. बड़ा मंगल के दिन विधि विधान से बजरंगबली की पूजा करने से वे बड़ी जल्‍दी प्रसन्‍न होते हैं, साथ ही विशेष कृपा भी करते हैं. कल आखिरी बड़ा मंगल पर सिद्धि योग बन रहा है, जिसमें किए गए पूजा-उपाय कई गुना ज्‍यादा फल देंगे. आइए जानते हैं बड़ा मंगल के कुछ चमत्‍कारिक उपाय जो तेजी से आपकी मनोकामनाएं पूरी करेंगे और कष्‍ट भी दूर करेंगे. 

