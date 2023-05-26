आखिरी बड़ा मंगल के दिन जरूर करें ये काम, धन-संपत्ति से घर भर देंगे बजरंगबली
आखिरी बड़ा मंगल के दिन जरूर करें ये काम, धन-संपत्ति से घर भर देंगे बजरंगबली

Bada Mangal 2023: हनुमान जी के भक्‍त बड़ा मंगल का इंतजार बेसब्री से करते हैं क्‍योंकि सभी बड़ा मंगल बजरंगबली की कृपा पाने के लिए विशेष होते हैं. साल 2023 का आखिरी बड़ा मंगल 30 मई को है.

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 09:39 AM IST

Last Bada Mangal 2023 in Hindi: हिंदू धर्म में ज्येष्ठ मास को पवित्र महीना माना गया है, उस पर इस महीने के सभी मंगलवार तो बेहद खास माने गए हैं. ज्‍येष्‍ठ मास के सभी मंगलवार को बड़ा मंगल या बुढ़वा मंगल कहा जाता है. ज्‍येष्‍ठ मास के मंगलवार के दिन ही हनुमान जी ने बूढ़े वानर का रूप लेकर भीम से युद्ध किया था और उन्‍हें हराकर उनका अहंकार तोड़ा था. इसलिए ज्‍येष्‍ठ मास के मंगलवार को हनुमान जी के वरिष्‍ठ रूप की पूजा की जाती है. बड़ा मंगल के दिन बजरंगबली की विधि विधान के साथ पूजा करना बहुत लाभ देता है. 

