इस तारीख को है आखिरी बड़ा मंगल, अभी से जान लें धन-संपत्ति पाने का अचूक उपाय
इस तारीख को है आखिरी बड़ा मंगल, अभी से जान लें धन-संपत्ति पाने का अचूक उपाय

Bada Mangal 2023: इस साल का आखिरी बड़ा मंगल 30 मई 2023 को पड़ेगा. ज्‍येष्‍ठ महीने के मंगलवार को बड़ा मंगल कहते हैं. हनुमान जी को प्रसन्‍न करने और उनकी कृपा पाने के लिए बड़ा मंगल विशेष होता है. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 10:04 AM IST

इस तारीख को है आखिरी बड़ा मंगल, अभी से जान लें धन-संपत्ति पाने का अचूक उपाय

Bada Mangal ka upay: हिंदू धर्म में ज्येष्ठ माह के सभी मंगलवारों को बड़ा मंगल कहा जाता है क्‍योंकि ज्‍येष्‍ठ महीने के मंगलवार विशेष होते हैं. हनुमान जी को प्रसन्‍न करके उनकी कृपा पाने के लिए बड़ा मंगल के दिन पूजा करना सर्वोत्‍तम माना गया है. बड़ा मंगल को बुढ़वा मंगल भी कहते हैं क्‍योंकि ज्‍येष्‍ठ महीने के मंगलवार को ही हनुमान जी ने बुजुर्ग अवतार लेकर भीम को परास्‍त किया था और उनका अहंकार तोड़ा था. इसलिए इस दिन हनुमान जी के बुजुर्ग अवतार की पूजा की थी. साथ ही कुंडली में मंगल दोष हो तो उसे दूर करने के लिए भी बड़ा मंगल के दिन पूजा करना बहुत लाभ देता है. इस साल का आखिरी बड़ा मंगल 30 मई को है. इस दिन गंगा दशहरा भी है और 3 बेहद शुभ योग भी बन रहे हैं. 

