विवाह रेखा पर हों ये चिह्न तो वैवाहिक जीवन में आती हैं ऐसी मुश्किलें! जरूर जान लें
Vivah Rekha in hand: हस्‍तरेखा शास्‍त्र में शादी और वैवाहिक जीवन के बारे में जानने के कई तरीके बताए गए हैं. विवाह रेखा की स्थिति और उस पर बने चिह्नों के जरिए जाना जा सकता है कि मैरिड लाइफ कैसी रहेगी.

Marriage line in Hand in Hindi: शादी में देरी होना या वैवाहिक जीवन में समस्‍या होना, शादी के बाद किसी अन्‍य रिलेशनशिप में होना. ये ऐसी समस्‍याएं हैं, जिनसे परेशान होने वाले लोग बड़ी संख्‍या में हैं. ज्‍योतिष, हस्‍तरेखा आदि की मदद से लोग अपनी शादी और उसके बाद के जीवन के बारे में जानने की जिज्ञासा रखते हैं. विवाह रेखा और इस पर निशानों से जाना जा सकता है कि जातक की शादी कब होगी और उसकी शादीशुदा जिंदगी कैसी रहेगी. 

