इस तारीख को किया जाएगा निर्जला एकादशी व्रत, पूजा में की ये गलती तो नहीं मिलता फल!
topStories1hindi1714784
Hindi Newsधर्म

इस तारीख को किया जाएगा निर्जला एकादशी व्रत, पूजा में की ये गलती तो नहीं मिलता फल!

Nirjala Ekadashi 2023: निर्जला एकादशी व्रत रखना बहुत कठिन होता है लेकिन यह दिन भगवान विष्‍णु की कृपा पाने के लिए बेहद खास है. वहीं निर्जला एकादशी के दिन की गई गलतियां गरीबी और दुख का कारण बनती हैं. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 01:53 PM IST

Trending Photos

इस तारीख को किया जाएगा निर्जला एकादशी व्रत, पूजा में की ये गलती तो नहीं मिलता फल!

Do's and Don'ts on Ekadashi: सभी एकादशी तिथि भगवान विष्‍णु को समर्पित हैं. इस तरह साल की 24 एकादशी श्रीहरि को समर्पित हैं और इस दिन विष्‍णु जी की विधि-विधान से पूजा करना बहुत लाभ देता है. इनमें से कुछ एकादशी को विशेष माना गया है, जैसे-निर्जला एकादशी. निर्जला एकादशी व्रत में पानी की एक बूंद भी पीने की मनाही की गई है इसलिए इसे निर्जला एकादशी व्रत कहते हैं. निर्जला एकादशी व्रत का पारण अगले दिन द्वादशी तिथि का सूर्योदय होने के बाद किया जाता है. निर्जला एकादशी व्रत रखने से भगवान विष्‍णु और माता लक्ष्‍मी दोनों प्रसन्‍न होते हैं और खूब सुख-समृद्धि, धन देते हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'द केरल स्टोरी' के बाद अब इस फिल्म पर बंगाल पुलिस की टेढ़ी नजर, मेकर्स को जारी किया नोटिस
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee 1 घंटे तक गर्ल्स बाथरूम में रहे थे बंद, डर के मारे हो गई थी ऐसी हालत
Salman Khan
एक साथ दिखे अभिषेक और विक्की तो Salman Khan की यूजर्स ने यूं खींची टांग!
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: टीवी की ये पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस शो में दिखाएगी जलवे, एंट्री पक्की!
RBI
2000 के नोट के मुद्दे पर RBI ने दिल्ली HC से कहा- ‘यह नोटबंदी नहीं, करेंसी मैनेजमें
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Top 5
Sushmita Sen, सामंथा और गौहर हैं टॉप 5 में; लेकिन सबसे महंगी OTT एक्ट्रेस हैं...
Pension Scheme
Pension पर आया अहम अपडेट, मोदी सरकार से की गई अहम मांग, आगे क्या होगा?
Nora Fatehi
Nora ने पहन लिया कुछ ऐसा चलना हुआ मुश्किल, पहनावे और चाल दोनों का उड़ा मजाक!
International kabaddi star
Himachal:10 बार गोल्ड जीत चुके अजय ठाकुर निभाएंगे दबंग दिल्ली के सहायक कोच की भूमिका
Government scheme
शिक्षा से लेकर रोजगार तक, इस सरकारी वेबसाइट पर है सबकुछ! ऐसे मिलेगा फायदा